LAPD officers arrest homicide suspect in Inglewood following pursuit

LAPD officers arrest homicide suspect in Inglewood following pursuitget the free app
Authorities were in pursuit of a homicide suspect in Inglewood early Monday morning.
It was not immediately why Los Angeles Police Department officers began pursuit with the suspect or what time the chase started.
Officers were engaged for a little over a half-an-hour as the suspect fled via both freeways and surface streets in the Inglewood area.
Just after 8 a.m. the suspect pulled into the driveway of a residence near Firmona Avenue and Lennox Boulevard before fleeing from the area on foot.
Several officers engaged in the foot pursuit as others set up a large perimeter in the area.
The suspect barricaded himself inside of a home on Firmona Avenue, where he remained for a little under 30 minutes before officers took him into custody.
Additional officers on scene swept the resident to clear the area.
Pursuit suspect wanted in homicide investigation
Police say the man who led a pursuit, then jumped out of the vehicle and ran into an Inglewood neighborhood in the area of Firmona Avenue and Lennox Boulevard is wanted in a homicide investigation.
Suspect taken into custody
The suspect was taken into custody at around 8:30 a.m., while officers swept the residence he was hiding in to clear the scene of any possible additional suspects.
Suspect barricaded inside residence
The man, now believed to be a homicide suspect, was reportedly barricaded inside of a residence on Firmona Avenue.
Suspect exits vehicle and flees on foot
At around 8:02 a.m., the suspect parked his vehicle on the driveway of a residence near Firmona Avenue and Lennox Boulevard and took off on foot, with several officers in pursuit.