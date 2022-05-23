Police arrest pursuit suspect riding motorcycle in Long Beach following lengthy chase

Police arrest pursuit suspect riding motorcycle in Long Beach following lengthy chaseget the free app
Authorities were engaged in pursuit with a suspect in Orange County Sunday evening.
The pursuit began when the suspect failed to comply with California Highway Patrol officer's initial attempt to perform a traffic stop in Riverside.
After engaging in pursuit with the suspect, who was often seen traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour as he led the chase along the 91 Freeway, through Orange County and into North Long Beach, the suspect exited the freeway and entered surface streets in Long Beach.
Shortly after, he parked his motorcycle in the driveway of a home near 65th Street and Obispo in North Long Beach and entered the residence.
Officers quickly approached the home with guns drawn, where they were able to quickly take the person into custody.