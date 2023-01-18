Deputies chasing reckless driving suspect on I-405 South

Deputies chasing reckless driving suspect on I-405 Southget the free app
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is in pursuit of a reckless driving suspect on the southbound I-405.
Driver pulls over at 135th Street and Inglewood Avenue
The driver pulled over after the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department pulled off and California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit.
Driver on phone with California Highway Patrol
The driver of the vehicle is reportedly on the phone with the California of Highway Patrol.
The driver claimed they were being chased by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and claimed that they were on the way to the hospital.
The suspect exited the freeway and drove into Inglewood and Hawthorne.