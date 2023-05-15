Watch CBS News

CHP pursuit shuts down southbound 110 Freeway near Century Blvd.

get the free app
  • link copied

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway were blocked north of Century Boulevard near 92nd Street while California Highway Patrol officers took a pursuit suspect into custody at about 11:15 a.m. Monday.

California Highway Patrol officers were in pursuit of a vehicle in the University Park area of South Los Angeles.

southbound-110-pursuit.png
Officers were chasing a small SUV southbound on the 110 Freeway. The vehicle appeared to be weaving and speeds were slower than the freeway limit. KCAL News

Officers were chasing a small SUV southbound on the 110 Freeway. The vehicle appeared to be weaving and speeds were slower than the freeway limit.

The vehicle drove over an officer-deployed spike-strip near the Slauson Avenue underpass.

The vehicle continued to drive slowly in the FasTrak carpool lanes approaching the 105.

Burbank Police initially notified the California Highway Patrol about a reckless driver, and CHP officers took over the pursuit on the southbound 101 near Silver Lake.

The SUV, a Kia Soul, finally pulled over to the right shoulder just behind another vehicle that was stopped near 92nd Street.

Officers approached and took a woman into custody.

Lanes were in the process of being reopened as the scene was being cleared.

Check your current traffic conditions on the KCAL News NEXT Traffic page here.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.