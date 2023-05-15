CHP pursuit shuts down southbound 110 Freeway near Century Blvd.get the free app
Southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway were blocked north of Century Boulevard near 92nd Street while California Highway Patrol officers took a pursuit suspect into custody at about 11:15 a.m. Monday.
California Highway Patrol officers were in pursuit of a vehicle in the University Park area of South Los Angeles.
Officers were chasing a small SUV southbound on the 110 Freeway. The vehicle appeared to be weaving and speeds were slower than the freeway limit.
The vehicle drove over an officer-deployed spike-strip near the Slauson Avenue underpass.
The vehicle continued to drive slowly in the FasTrak carpool lanes approaching the 105.
Burbank Police initially notified the California Highway Patrol about a reckless driver, and CHP officers took over the pursuit on the southbound 101 near Silver Lake.
The SUV, a Kia Soul, finally pulled over to the right shoulder just behind another vehicle that was stopped near 92nd Street.
Officers approached and took a woman into custody.
Lanes were in the process of being reopened as the scene was being cleared.
Check your current traffic conditions on the KCAL News NEXT Traffic page here.