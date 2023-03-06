Pursuit suspect apprehended following dangerous North Valley police chase

Pursuit suspect apprehended following dangerous North Valley police chaseget the free app
CHP officers began pursuing a vehicle in the Santa Clarita area for speeding at about 8 a.m. Monday.
The vehicle began traveling at high speed southbound on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar.
When the driver went the wrong way on different roadways, police backed off the pursuit for public safety reasons and tracked the blue Infiniti with paper plates. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.
After transitioning to the 405, the suspect got onto surface streets and drove erratically before getting out of the vehicle and calmly walking away. A few blocks away, officers caught up to him and detained him at gunpoint.
Officers detain suspect with guns drawn
Three officers caught up to the suspect with guns drawn. The suspect laid down on the ground and gave up, and was arrested without incident at Haddon Avenue and Paxton Street in the San Fernando area.
Driver calmly exits and walks away from vehicle
The driver calmly got out of the vehicle and walked away on a sidewalk in the area of Laurel Canyon and Paxton at about 8:05 a.m.
Wrong-way driving in San Fernando area
The blue Infiniti is occupied only by the driver. The vehicle has paper plates.
Then driver went into wrong-way traffic in the San Fernando area.
Driver briefly pulls over ahead of motorcycle officer
The driver briefly pulled over on a surface street while a motorcycle officer was behind the vehicle.
Officers backing off pursuit, now tracking vehicle
Officers were backing off the pursuit and were tracking the vehicle due to extremely dangerous driving. The vehicle is an Infiniti sedan.