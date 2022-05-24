Happening Now: CHP in pursuit of assault suspect on northbound 5 Freeway

Happening Now: CHP in pursuit of assault suspect on northbound 5 Freewayget the free app
Authorities were in pursuit of a driver wanted for unknown reasons Monday evening.
Chula Vista Police Department officers began pursuit of the suspect after a reported assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon.
They handed the pursuit to California Highway Patrol officers as the suspect continued to travel through Southern California via both the 5 and 405 Freeways, heading through Riverside County and into Orange County.
The suspect was driving a white Kia Optima, which appeared to have suffered a flat tire on the front right, after officers performed a successful spike strip early in the pursuit.
As the pursuit continued through Anaheim, the suspect eventually slowed to a stop as CHP officers prepared less-than-lethal weapons.
Both sides of the 5 Freeway were temporarily closed due to the suspect's location, but southbound lanes reopened immediately after the situation came to a conclusion.
Officers could be seen firing multiple rounds of pepper balls in the front window of the vehicle, releasing pepper-spray.
Shortly after, the suspect exited his vehicle and a K9 unit was released. He jumped on the hood of the stolen vehicle before surrendering to Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies who had also gathered at the scene.
Suspect stops vehicle in Anaheim; both sides of 5 Freeway closed
The suspect brought the vehicle to a halt at around 7:35 p.m.
CHP officers could be seen behind the vehicle with firearms drawn, one officer could be seen prepping a non-lethal weapon.
After briefly opening his driver's side door, he closed it again after a discussion with officers.
Officers deployed spike strip, three good tires remain
Sky2's Desmond Shaw learned that at some point early in the pursuit, officers deployed a spike strip which flattened the vehicle's front right tire.
Suspect reportedly slammed officer's cruiser with vehicle
Chula Vista PD revealed that officers were performing a routine license plate check when they learned the vehicle the suspect is driving came back as stolen.
Upon their attempt to perform a traffic stop, the suspect rammed the police cruiser before fleeing from the area, prompting the pursuit.
Neither of the officers occupying the cruiser were injured.