Authorities subdue pursuit suspect who opened fire on law enforcement

Authorities subdue pursuit suspect who opened fire on law enforcementget the free app
A pursuit suspect wanted for carjacking opened fire on police near Anaheim.
According to police, Chino Hills Police Department started this pursuit after a hit-and-run collision. The suspect then allegedly carjacked another driver at a gas station.
The suspect led police on the pursuit through the CA-91 into Anaheim.
At some point while near Anaheim, the suspect opened fire on police with some type of long gun. Police returned fire.
Suspect crashes into law enforcement, tackled by officers
The suspect crashed into a law enforcement cruiser before crashing into a light pole.
The wanted man tried to run away from officers before trying to carjack another vehicle.
Law enforcement caught up to the suspect tackling him to the ground and piling on top of him.
After a brief scrum, law enforcement detained the suspect near Western Avenue near Harbor City.
At the time of the arrest, the suspect was not armed with a rifle.
Suspect nearly crashes into innocent vehicle, pulls gun out
The suspect nearly hit another vehicle in Harbor City.
He then pointed the rifle at the innocent vehicle as it tried to move out of the way.
Suspect shoots at officers once again
For the fourth time during this pursuit, the suspect opened fire in the middle of traffic in Los Angeles County.
The suspect continued to drive recklessly after opening fire.
Police believe the suspect is armed with an AR-15-style rifle.
Over the course of the chase, the suspect shot at officers at least twice.
The suspect inexplicably opened fire in an alley.
Suspect opens fire for the third time
The suspect has opened fire once again.
This is the third time the person has shot the rifle.
Police believe suspect is armed AR-15 style rifle
Police believe the suspect is armed with an AR-15 style rifle.
Suspect gets on I-405 North toward Long Beach Airport
The suspect got back on the I-405 toward Long Beach Airport.
The driver continued to drive at high speeds and blow through red lights after exiting the freeway.
Suspect seemingly shoots again
The suspect seemingly shot out the truck once again.
No one was around the person at the time. He continued to drive recklessly as helicopters followed above, reaching 80 mph on surface streets, routinely driving on the wrong side of the road and blowing through red lights.
Suspect stops at intersection as kids cross
Kids walking home from school stopped the driver briefly.
He waited for the kids to cross before blowing through the intersection with police close behind.
Multiple agencies involved in the chase
There were several agencies involved in the pursuit, some of which were the California Highway Patrol and the Corona Police Department.
Suspect exits 91 Freeway in Norwalk
The suspect has exited the 91 Freeway in Norwalk.
At times, the suspect drove down the wrong way while on Artesia Boulevard.