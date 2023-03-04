Watch CBS News

Authorities subdue pursuit suspect who opened fire on law enforcement

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A pursuit suspect wanted for carjacking opened fire on police near Anaheim.  

According to police, Chino Hills Police Department started this pursuit after a hit-and-run collision. The suspect then allegedly carjacked another driver at a gas station.

The suspect led police on the pursuit through the CA-91 into Anaheim. 

At some point while near Anaheim, the suspect opened fire on police with some type of long gun. Police returned fire.

 

Suspect crashes into law enforcement, tackled by officers

The suspect crashed into a law enforcement cruiser before crashing into a light pole. 

The wanted man tried to run away from officers before trying to carjack another vehicle. 

Law enforcement caught up to the suspect tackling him to the ground and piling on top of him. 

After a brief scrum, law enforcement detained the suspect near Western Avenue near Harbor City.

At the time of the arrest, the suspect was not armed with a rifle. 

Pursuit suspect arrested after crashing into law enforcement vehicle 02:30
Suspect nearly crashes into innocent vehicle, pulls gun out

The suspect nearly hit another vehicle in Harbor City. 

He then pointed the rifle at the innocent vehicle as it tried to move out of the way.

Suspect points gun at uninvolved driver in Harbor City 00:41
Suspect shoots at officers once again

For the fourth time during this pursuit, the suspect opened fire in the middle of traffic in Los Angeles County. 

The suspect continued to drive recklessly after opening fire. 

Police believe the suspect is armed with an AR-15-style rifle. 

Over the course of the chase, the suspect shot at officers at least twice. 

The suspect inexplicably opened fire in an alley. 

Suspect fires shots at pursuing officers out back of stolen vehicle 00:55
Suspect opens fire for the third time

The suspect has opened fire once again. 

This is the third time the person has shot the rifle. 

Suspect fires more shots in Poly High District 01:31
Police believe suspect is armed AR-15 style rifle

Police believe the suspect is armed with an AR-15 style rifle. 

Suspect gets on I-405 North toward Long Beach Airport

The suspect got back on the I-405 toward Long Beach Airport.

The driver continued to drive at high speeds and blow through red lights after exiting the freeway.

Suspect seemingly shoots again

The suspect seemingly shot out the truck once again. 

No one was around the person at the time. He continued to drive recklessly as helicopters followed above, reaching 80 mph on surface streets, routinely driving on the wrong side of the road and blowing through red lights. 

Suspect fires shot out of window in Long Beach-Lakewood area 00:30
Suspect stops at intersection as kids cross

Kids walking home from school stopped the driver briefly. 

He waited for the kids to cross before blowing through the intersection with police close behind. 

Suspect slows for school kids crossing street in Long Beach-Lakewood 00:37
Multiple agencies involved in the chase

There were several agencies involved in the pursuit, some of which were the California Highway Patrol and the Corona Police Department. 

Pursuit suspect weaves through traffic on 91 Freeway 01:56
Suspect exits 91 Freeway in Norwalk

The suspect has exited the 91 Freeway in Norwalk. 

At times, the suspect drove down the wrong way while on Artesia Boulevard.

Police in pursuit of carjacking suspect who fired shots at officers 01:06
