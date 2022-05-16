Watch Live: Amber Heard resumes testifying in defense of lawsuit by ex-husband Johnny Depp

Watch Live: Amber Heard resumes testifying in defense of lawsuit by ex-husband Johnny Deppget the free app
Editor's note: Some testimony contains graphic language and descriptions of sexual and physical assault.
Actor Amber Heard is expected to resume her testimony Monday, after a weeklong break in the trial of the libel lawsuit filed by her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp.
When she last took the stand in the $50 million civil trial, Heard tearfully told jurors that Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle in an alcohol-fueled rage. The graphic description of the sexual assault left Heard fighting for her composure as she described it to jurors.
Depp is suing Heard over a December 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post she wrote describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.
Much of the trial testimony has been repetitive of a civil suit Depp filed against a British newspaper. A judge there ruled against Depp in 2020, finding that Heard had in fact been assaulted multiple times by Depp. But the sexual assault allegations described by Heard on the stand were not publicly aired in the U.K trial.
Heard has testified that she was physically and sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by Depp, typically when he was drunk or high on drugs. Depp has denied ever striking Heard and claimed she was the one who was frequently violent. But Heard's lawyers have said his denials lack credibility in part because he can't remember what he's done when he blacks out.
Depp has said Heard greatly exaggerates his drinking, and that he tolerates his liquor well. Friends, family and employees of Depp have taken the stand and backed up his contention.
But Heard said Depp has a team around him that cleans him up when he gets sick, and enables him to go about his business without acknowledging the consequences of his drinking.
Depp, a three-time Oscar nominee, and Heard met in 2009 on the set of "The Rum Diary" and were married in February 2015. Their divorce was finalized two years later.
Testimony is expected to resume at 9 a.m. ET on Monday in Fairfax County Circuit Court.
How to watch testimony in Depp v. Heard
What: Testimony continues in the $50 million libel suit filed by Johnny Depp against ex-wife Amber Heard
Date: Monday, May 16, 2022
Time: 9 a.m. ET
Location: Fairfax, Virginia
Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device
Note: Streaming plans are subject to change
Highlights of Heard's testimony
Amber Heard said she knew she should leave Johnny Depp the first time he hit her, but she couldn't bring herself to do it.
"I knew I couldn't just forgive him, right, because that means it will happen again. Like, I've seen the health class videos," Heard told the court through tears as she took the stand in Depp's libel lawsuit against her. "I was heartbroken."
Watch the video for some of the highlights from her earlier testimony.
Highlights of Depp's testimony
Depp spent several days on the witness stand earlier in the trial, in which he acknowledged drug and alcohol use and sending texts with vulgar language about Heard, but denied the allegations of abuse. Watch the video for some of the highlights from his testimony.