Samsung's 2024 Frame TV is finally here

Samsung

The all-new, 2024 edition of Samsung's mega-popular Frame TV is finally available, and you can order it online right now from Samsung, Amazon or Best Buy. This smart TV continues to be a top pick among the CBS Essentials readers and with good reason. After all, an already feature-packed television set just got better.

Grab the 2024 edition of Samsung's Frame TV and benefit from all of its exciting features, including a matte finish, which greatly reduces glare; the ability to showcase a broader selection of artwork; and, for the first time, Pantone validation for color accuracy. This makes art and whatever you're watching look even more realistic.

The Frame QLED 4K smart TV comes in six sizes -- 43 inches ($1,000), 50 inches ($1,300), 55 inches ($1,500), 65 inches ($2,000), 75 inches ($3,000) and 85 inches ($4,300). When ordering, make sure you select model LS03D, which is the 2024 version. The 2023 versions (LS03C) are still available (and currently being discounted on Samsung's website), but these models lack the newest features.

Is the 2024 Samsung Frame TV worth it?

In a word, yes. For the first time, all sizes of the Frame TV are now Pantone validated. On-screen art looks even more authentic and like an actual painting -- just as the artist intended. You'll see more detail and more accurate colors than ever before.

Even better: Samsung is offering a curated selection of 20 art pieces each month that Frame owners can display for free. But if you subscribe to Samsung's Art Store ($5.99 per month), you'll get access to more than 2,500 artworks from world-renowned museums and galleries.

The TV is also more energy efficient. Thanks to a dynamic refresh rate, you use less electricity when you're viewing art. (When you're watching video content, the TV's regular refresh rate is 120Hz.) This works in conjunction with a motion sensor, which turns off the TV when nobody is in the room.

Everything we love about the Frame TV (see our full review of the 2023 edition) is still on offer in this updated 2024 version. You'll enjoy a 100% color volume that takes full advantage of Samsung's Quantum Processor 4K. TV shows, movies, sports or whatever you're watching all showcase stunning, bright and accurate colors. The matte finish of the display virtually eliminates unwanted glare.

And thanks to the Frame's broad viewing angle, no matter where you're sitting, you'll have a clear view. As always, you can buy an optional, magnetically attachable bezel to make the Frame TV look like it's in a traditional picture frame. You can choose a bezel design (between $200 and $300 each) that matches the decor of any room. A company called Deco TV Frames

Samsung's Music Frame is the perfect companion to the Frame TV

Samsung

To complement the new edition of the Frame TV, we recommend Samsung's just-released Music Frame wireless speakers. These are high-end speakers designed to look just like a picture frame. In fact, they are picture frames; you can insert your favorite 8 x 8 inch printed photo in each frame. The Music Frame can then by hung on a wall or placed on any flat surface using the included stand.

When you use one speaker with the Frame TV, you get robust, room-filling sound with Dolby Atmos support. It works in conjunction with your Samsung TV's internal speakers. But put a Music Frame on either side of the Frame TV (or any Samsung TV for that matter), and you'll experience rich, clear, stereo sound.

For a limited time, when you purchase two or more Music Frames, you'll receive $50 off each of them, starting with the second speaker (but only if you purchase them from Samsung's website).