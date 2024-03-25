LG's gorgeous new Evo G4 and C4 OLED TVs are here and they're perfect for sports

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Among the very first new-for-2024 TV models you can get your hands on are the LG OLED G4 and OLED C4 smart TVs. We expect these to be two of the best televisions for watching sports and playing video games thanks to their fast refresh rates and gorgeous screens.

The new LG C4 and G4 series TVs come in a variety of sizes, ranging from 42 inches and going up to a massive 97 inches. All are finally available, and can now be ordered directly from LG or Amazon.

The LG C3 was one of our most popular TVs last year and the top-selling model from the brand. The television's 120 Hz refresh rate and brilliant picture make it one of the best TVs for watching sports and for playing video games. That's why we're so excited about this new lineup.

Discover LG's new 2024 Evo C4 OLED TVs

The C4 Series TVs are LG's brand-new flagship OLED models, replacing the 2023 C3s. They feature more than eight million self-lit pixels that can display rich, bright and accurate colors -- think 100% color volume with 100% color fidelity. These TVs are loaded with features, too, like Dolby Vision support. You also get special viewing modes, like filmmaker mode, which makes movies look as the director intended.

Not everything you watch will be in native 4K resolution. Take full advantage of the TV's enhanced AI upscaling, which boosts an image up to almost 4K quality in real-time. We also like that this TV offers multi-view, so you can split the screen and watch two things at once.

These TVs offer a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and have a 120Hz refresh rate, via LG's a9 AI Processor 4K Gen 7 and WebOS 24 operating system. To complement the amazing picture quality, the C4 TVs support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and have a built-in 2.2-channel speaker system that includes downward-firing speakers. You also get plenty of port options.

And you get to pick your ideal screen size: 42-inch ($1,500), 48-inch ($1,600), 55-inch ($2,000), 65-inch ($2,700), 77-inch ($3,700) or 83-inch ($5,400).

What the 2024 model LG OLED Evo G4 Series TV offers

When it comes to LG's 2024 models of its G4 Series smart TVs, bigger is better. This new TV lineup replaces the 2023 G3 series. Choose between a 55-inch ($2,600), 65-inch ($3,400), 77-inch ($4,600), 83-inch ($6,500) or 97-inch ($25,000) model -- all of which offer stunning picture quality that takes full advantage of the latest OLED display technology.

These beauties offer more than eight million self-lit pixels to showcase brighter, more accurate and more vivid colors than ever before -- 100% color volume with 100% color fidelity. This series of TVs is 150% brighter than the B4 series TVs from just a few years ago. And these new TVs offer a faster and more powerful processor with even better AI-based upscaling.

These 4K Ultra HD TVs feature a 3,840 x 2,160 pixel resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. Each supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, plus LG's OLED Motion technology that ensures fast-moving content (like live sports or an action movie) appears smooth. That's all thanks to an LG a11 AI Processor 4K and the WebOS 24 operating system.

One feature that we love: Tap the TV's enhanced multi-view capabilities and watch four things at once. The TV's internal speakers offer 4.2 channels (that include down-firing speakers) with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. So even without adding a soundbar, you can expect impressive sound quality to complement the premium picture quality.