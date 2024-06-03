The best Apple Watch deals can save you hundreds on a new must-have wearable

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you have an iPhone, you likely have an Apple Watch as well. They go together like peanut butter and jelly. But if you don't happen to have one, now's a great time to scoop one up. The popular wearable is on sale across a number of retailers. Now that Memorial Day has come and gone, you can still secure sale prices on a variety of models and configurations. You just have to know where to look.

Whether you're looking to save on the Apple Watch Series 9 (without the blood oxygen feature) or you're interested in the more budget-friendly Apple Watch SE, there's an Apple Watch out there for everyone. You can shop some excellent deals on the popular wearables right now, with hundreds of dollars in savings hanging in the balance.

Below, find our picks for the best Apple Watch deals you can shop right now. And when you've chosen the perfect one for you, don't forget to customize it with a watchband that fits your personality. You can take a look at our picks for the eight best premium bands for 202 for that, because accessorizing is one of the most exciting parts of buying new tech, after all.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (49mm, GPS + cellular, refurbished): $604 (11% off)



Amazon

Though there aren't currently any great deals on the Apple Watch Ultra 2's retail version, you can still save on a refurbished one at Amazon. You're covered with Amazon's guarantee that your renewed watch is up to snuff according to the brand's standards, so it's safe to buy.

For outdoor adventurers and active users, the latest Apple Watch Ultra 2 is an exciting upgrade packing advanced capabilities into a durable smartwatch design. It's sleek, it's rugged, it's everything you could want in a wearable, and while you'll pay a premium for it, it's worth it.

This rugged model adds handy new features like a double tap control to manage calls and music using your thumb and fingertip. It retains Apple's excellent health sensors for heart monitoring, crash detection, and menstrual cycle tracking. As previously mentioned, there's no blood oxygen monitoring available on this device, so adjust your expectations accordingly.

Otherwise, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 makes upgrading a no-brainer. It's the best of the lineup, and definitely worth grabbing if you don't mind spending a pretty penny. The least expensive option we found was for this model with a blue band.

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen (40mm, GPS only): $189 (24% off)

Amazon

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) makes an ideal entry-level smartwatch, with key safety features for users of all ages. You can grab this budget favorite for just $189 right now at Walmart.

It runs using the powerful S8 chip from the Series 8 and features a lightweight aluminum frame. This gives you impressive performance with a budget price tag.

The SE retains must-have Apple Watch capabilities like fall detection, emergency SOS, activity tracking and more. You're also covered for health monitoring, notifications, communication and basic app needs.

While it lacks some flagship model perks, the SE (2nd Gen) nails the basics for an excellent starter smartwatch. And current sale pricing makes it even easier to bring home Apple's wearable safety and utility at a solid value.

Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm, GPS only): $329 ($100 off)



Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the most recent in Apple's smartwatch lineup, outside of the rugged Ultra 2 model. This smartwatch is designed to support virtually every activity and need. Health insights like ECG, SpO2 monitoring and menstrual cycle tracking join must-have basics like fitness metrics and crash detection.

New intuitive features such as double tap, which controls calls and music with two fingers, demonstrate Apple's relentless innovation. And the iconic styling looks as stellar on the wrist as it functions.

When in close proximity to your iPhone, the GPS only version of the Series 9 enables calling, messaging, app access and more. With cutting-edge tech and design, it represents the pinnacle of Apple's world-leading smartwatch ecosystem.

This model is available at Walmart with a Midnight Sport Band for $329.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS + cellular): $199 (Save $200)

Walmart

Time is ticking away to head over to Walmart's website to snag this Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS + Cellular version) with a silver color aluminum case and white Sport Band for just $199 -- that's $200 off its regular price.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is still available at most retailers, but given that it's been replaced by the newer Apple Watch Series 9, stock will be less readily available going forward.

This special price is only valid for a few watch colors, and several configurations are already sold out, so don't wait to take advantage of this deal.

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm, GPS + cellular, refurbished): $209 (61% off)

Amazon

While the Apple Watch Series 9 models are the latest versions available, the Apple Watch Series 7 remains an excellent option if you're looking for a balance of utility and value. It's not very readily available outside of refurbished models now, so that's what you'll have to go with when buying from a retailer like Amazon.

This older generation wearable offers the core Apple Watch experience, so you have a good idea of what to expect when you use it. In addition to its standard suite of phone features, it also comes with health sensors like ECG, SpO2, fall detection and more.

Of course, it also offers fitness tracking and health monitoring features, as well as activity goals, challenges with friends, and in-depth metrics to help you get in better shape or maintain the one that you have.

If a refurbished model isn't something that scares you away, you can get a renewed watch right now for $209 at Amazon, which is 61% off its original price of $530.

How do I know if I'm buying an Apple Watch with the blood oxygen feature?



The only way to tell if you have a pre-ban Apple Watch is to look at the packaging or menus for part numbers ending in LL/A. You'll have no way of knowing which one you get buy purchasing online, so keep that in mind unless the retailer has explicitly describes which version you're buying.

What's the best Apple Watch?

There's no tried-and-true way to determine the "best" Apple Watch overall. But you can determine the right one that works for you and your lifestyle. Here are some of the key features to consider when shopping for an Apple Watch:

Size: The latest Apple Watches come in two sizes. The right size for you will depend on your wrist size and preference for screen size. Larger screens give you better visibility and touch targets, but can feel bulkier on smaller wrists, so it comes down to personal preference.

Features: If you're into fitness, look for models with advanced health and fitness tracking. If you need it for connectivity and productivity, you'll want an Apple Watch with GPS + cellular capabilities so that the watch can work more autonomously from your iPhone.

Battery Life: Different models and usage patterns affect battery life. If you're a heavy user or plan to use features like GPS and cellular internet connectivity frequently, keep in mind these features deplete battery life faster. From all of the latest Apple Watch models, you can typically get at least one full day of usage between charges.

Compatibility: Make sure your Apple Watch is compatible with your iPhone model. Yes, you do need an iPhone to activate and manage an Apple Watch, so if you don't own an iPhone or plan to pair the watch with an iPhone, don't buy one.

Health features: If health monitoring is a priority (like ECG, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, etc.), look for models that include these sensors and keep in mind which features are no longer available on certain models.

Future-proofing: Buying the latest Apple Watch model guarantees longer software and WatchOS support, plus access to new features released in future updates. As long as you stay current, you'll get all of Apple's newest updates.