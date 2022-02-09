Police investigate bomb threats at 6 D.C. schools: "No hazardous material found"get the free app
Police investigated bomb threats at six schools in Washington, D.C, on Wednesday. They later said the schools were cleared and "no hazardous material" was found.
The schools were: Dunbar High School, Theodore Roosevelt High School, Ron Brown High School, KIPP DC College Preparatory, IDEA Public Charter School and Seed Public Charter School, according to the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia. At least three of the schools — Dunbar, Roosevelt and Ron Brown — were evacuated.
This is the second day Dunbar dealt with a threat. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was rushed out of an event at the high school on Tuesday over a bomb threat. Students and teachers were evacuated before the school was rendered safe and students were allowed to re-enter.
Police confirm 6 schools received bomb threats
Police told CBS News they are not aware of any additional schools that have received threats.