Buttigieg spin room interview

In a spin room interview after the fifth Democratic debate, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said "we're seeing a lot of folks" who voted for President Trump but may be looking at him. "The pitch is we're not going to agree on everything, but I think we can agree that we need to restore decency and dignity to Washington -- that this president is as insulting to Republican values as he is to the Progressive and Democratic values that I believe in -- and that we can put together a coalition to build a different future," Buttigieg said.