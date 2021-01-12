Watch Live: Trump visits Texas for first event since Capitol attack

Washington — President Trump is heading to the border town of Alamo, Texas, on Tuesday. He will deliver remarks at his first event since last week's attack on the Capitol that left five people dead.

Mr. Trump briefly addressed reporters while leaving the White House in the morning, and denounced House Democrats' plans to impeach him for a second time as the "continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics."

"I think it's causing tremendous anger," the president said, adding that he wants "no violence."

How to watch Trump's visit to Texas today

What : President Trump visits the border town of Alamo, Texas

Date: Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Time: Tuesday afternoon

Location: Alamo, Texas

The House is poised to vote on a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to convene the Cabinet and invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Mr. Trump from office. Democrats plan to move forward on a vote on impeachment on Wednesday if Pence fails to act.

In a call with House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday, the president is said to have admitted that he is at least partially to blame for the riots at the Capitol last Wednesday, according to McCarthy, who conveyed Mr. Trump's feelings to fellow House Republicans.

But when asked Tuesday about his "personal responsibility" for the riots at the Capitol, the president instead defended his remarks before to supporters before they stormed the complex, saying his speech was "totally appropriate."

During his visit to Texas, the president is expected to "mark the completion of more than 400 miles of border wall" and "efforts to reform our broken immigration system," a White House spokesman said Sunday.