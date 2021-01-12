Watch Live: Federal prosecutor and FBI give update on charges for Capitol rioters

A federal prosecutor and the FBI are updating the press Tuesday afternoon on criminal charges stemming from the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

So far, 100 people are facing charges — 20 of them in federal court — with a range of counts including unlawful entry, disorderly conduct, theft, assault, weapons violations and curfew violations. Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin has said federal investigators are working to identify more suspects, and that he expects more people to be charged.

