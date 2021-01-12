Watch Live: Federal prosecutor and FBI give update on charges for Capitol rioters
A federal prosecutor and the FBI are updating the press Tuesday afternoon on criminal charges stemming from the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
So far, 100 people are facing charges — 20 of them in federal court — with a range of counts including unlawful entry, disorderly conduct, theft, assault, weapons violations and curfew violations. Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin has said federal investigators are working to identify more suspects, and that he expects more people to be charged.
How to watch the D.C. U.S. Attorney's Office press conference today
- What: Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin and Steven D'Antuono, Assistant Director in Charge of the Washington FBI field office, to give update on federal charges for Capitol rioters
- Date: Tuesday, January 12, 2021
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Justice Department, Washington D.C.
