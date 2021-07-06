Live Updates: Tropical Storm Elsa lashes Florida Keys

Live Updates: Tropical Storm Elsa lashes Florida Keysget the free app
Tropical Storm Elsa is churning near Florida, drenching the southern part of the state. It is expected to pass near the Florida Keys before moving near or over parts of the state's west coast later on Tuesday.
As of 8 a.m., Elsa was 55 miles west of Key West, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, moving north-northwest at 12 mph.
A hurricane watch is in effect for Egmont Key to the Steinhatchee River, Florida. Other areas are under tropical storm and storm surge warnings.
"Tropical storm conditions, dangerous storm surge, and heavy rainfall are possible along the Florida Keys and portions of the west coast; along with isolated tornadoes in Florida," forecasters said.
The storm is expected to strengthen on Tuesday and could be near hurricane strength before it makes landfall.
Landfall is expected along the north Florida Gulf coast on Wednesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. It will then move across the southeastern United States through Thursday, weakening as it pushes further inland.
"Don't focus on the cone," governor says
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is urging people in the central and northern parts of the state, along with much of the west coast, to prepare for heavy rain, gusty wind and storm surge.
"It's important that Floridians don't focus on the cone," he said at a Tuesday briefing. "Impacts are expected well outside that area. And if you look at how the storm is, it's incredibly lopsided to the east. So most of the rainfall is going to be east of the center of the storm."
He said tropical storm warnings are in effect in 22 counties along the state's west coast, and a hurricane watch is in effect for the Florida coast stretching from Pinellas County to Dixie County. A storm surge warning is in effect for 12 counties between Taylor and Lee on the Gulf Coast.
"Much of north and central Florida have experienced above normal rainfall over the past two weeks, which will increase the likelihood of flash flooding conditions with the anticipated heavy rain," said DeSantis.
He urged coastal residents to prepare now.
"Be prepared to be without power for a few days and having enough food and water for each person in their family, including for your pets," DeSantis said. "It's important that Floridians have weather alerts turned on especially as we see the most impacts will occur overnight with this storm."
"Please heed all warnings from local officials," he said. "If they asked you to evacuate your area, it's for your own safety."
Elsa complicates search efforts in Surfside
Tropical Storm Elsa is complicating search efforts in Surfside nearly two weeks after a condo building in the town collapsed. Search crews at the Champlain Towers South collapse site worked through the night while dealing with the rain bands and gusty wind from the storm.
At least 80 search and rescue team members are working on the pile at any given time, rotating in 12-hour shifts.
On Tuesday morning, weather concerns remained.
When there is thunder and lightning, the search is temporarily paused.
"They are continuing their mission of the search of the collapsed area," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, CBS Miami reports. "They've worked under this great difficulty, and they have pulled shifts to rotate because that's how much they want to be out there searching. The first responders are the most frustrated by any delays we have. They live to save lives."
Warnings and watches in effect as of 8 a.m. ET
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:
- West coast of Florida from Bonita Beach to the Aucilla River, including Tampa Bay
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
- The Cuban provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, Havana, and Artemisa
- The Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas
- West coast of Florida from Flamingo northward to Ochlockonee River
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:
- Egmont Key to the Steinhatchee River, Florida
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:
- West of the Aucilla River to the Ochlockonee River, Florida
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:
- West of the Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass, Florida
- Mouth of St. Marys River to South Santee River, South Carolina
Tropical Storm Elsa soaks the Florida Keys
Feeder bands from Tropical Storm Elsa was soaking the Florida Keys on Tuesday morning.
Bands of wind and rain began making their way to Key West on Monday, as people scrambled to get their last-minute preps done, CBS Miami reports.
Ralph Henriquez at Waterview Estate Mobile Home Park on Stock Island was getting the place ready for anything that may blow in.
"In between here, we tied up the chairs and bicycles," he said. "Just trying to keep everything really safe for us, so we don't have blowing debris."
With the suggestion that people in mobile homes find somewhere to stay for the storm, some of the residents have already left.
"It's kind of been 50-50. Some of our residents are going to go and stay with family that live here in RVs or mobile home. There are others who were here for Irma. This is nothing compared to that, thank God," said Henriquez.