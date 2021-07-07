Elsa weakens to tropical storm as it lashes Florida's Gulf Coast

Elsa weakens to tropical storm as it lashes Florida's Gulf Coastget the free app
Elsa weakened back into to a tropical storm early Wednesday morning, but it was still threatening to hit Florida's northern Gulf Coast with heavy rain and wind after lashing the Tampa Bay region. The National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. Eastern advisory on Wednesday that the storm was tracking northward almost parallel to Florida's coastline, and a hurricane warning remained in effect across a stretch of that coast.
Elsa strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane for several hours on Tuesday night before weakening again.
"We ask that you please take it seriously," Governor Ron Desantis said Tuesday in Tallahassee. "This is not a time to joyride because we do have hazardous conditions out there."
There were no reports of damage or injuries overnight in the Tampa Bay area, and the worst of the winds were expected to stay just offshore.
Early Wednesday morning Elsa was centered about 70 miles west-northwest of Tampa, and still packing maximum sustained winds around 65 mph. It was moving north at about 14 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center, and expected to turn inland later in the morning and rake across northern central Florida.
Tropical storm warnings were in effect for a swath of the Georgia coast up into South Carolina, where significant flooding was predicted. The National Hurricane Center said there was a storm surge warning in place for a long section of Florida's Gulf Coast, from Bonita Beach to the Aucilla River, including Tampa Bay.
Caution, but no evacuations in Georgia, North Carolina
In Georgia, a tropical storm warning was posted along the portion of the coast of Brunswick, with the National Hurricane Center saying tropical storm conditions with sustained winds of up to 50 mph (80 kph) are expected in parts of southeast Georgia.
"Right now, we're basically looking at a cloudy, rainy and windy day," Glynn County Emergency Management Agency Director Alec Eaton told the Brunswick News on Tuesday. "I feel confident we can sit down and let it pass over us without any major impacts. Hopefully."
To the north in South Carolina, emergency officials were watching Elsa, but no evacuations were ordered during the peak summer beach tourism season.
The storm was expected to track inland, but coastal forecasters noted the worst weather was on the east side of the storm and could dump up to 5 inches of rain and bring wind gusts up to 55 mph in places like Hilton Head Island, Charleston and Myrtle Beach.
Tampa airport closed overnight
Tampa International Airport suspended operations at 5 p.m. Tuesday and planned to resume flights at 10 a.m. Wednesday, following a check for any storm damage, according to its website.
The airport urged passengers to check with their specific airlines regarding travel plans not only for Wednesday, but the coming days given the disruptions caused by the storm.
Thousands without power
By Wednesday morning, Elsa had left almost 13,000 Florida residents without power, according to PowerOutage.us.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis advised residents to turn on weather alerts, prepare food and water for seven days, and to follow local evacuation orders as Elsa neared the state's coastline on Tuesday.
Most of the outages were reported in Dixie and Gilchrest Counties, which sit along the state's northern Gulf Coast.
Sarasota-Bradenton airport set to reopen, with delays
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport halted all operations at 6:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday as Elsa headed into the region.
Operations were expected to resume at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, but the airport's website showed all flights cancelled or delayed until at least 9 a.m.
Travelers were advised to check with their airlines for information on flight schedules.
Elsa complicates search efforts in Surfside
Tropical Storm Elsa complicated search efforts in Surfside nearly two weeks after a condo building in the town collapsed. Search crews at the Champlain Towers South collapse site worked through the night while dealing with the rain bands and gusty wind from the storm.
At least 80 search and rescue team members are working on the pile at any given time, rotating in 12-hour shifts.
When there was thunder and lightning on Tuesday, the search was temporarily paused.
"They are continuing their mission of the search of the collapsed area," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, CBS Miami reports. "They've worked under this great difficulty, and they have pulled shifts to rotate because that's how much they want to be out there searching. The first responders are the most frustrated by any delays we have. They live to save lives."