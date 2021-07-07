Surfside Condo Collapse
Search for Florida condo collapse victims turns to recovery effort
Northwest heat wave "virtually impossible" without climate change, study says
Live Updates: Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast
Congressional policing reform negotiations continue despite setbacks
Texas special session brings election law back into spotlight
FBI still trying to identify Capitol riot suspects
Trump sues Facebook, Twitter over account ban after January 6 attack
Biden pushes child care and education policies in Illinois visit
Melinda Gates could quit foundation she runs with Bill Gates
CC Sabathia opens up on addiction and recovery
Nikole Hannah-Jones declines UNC job after tenure controversy
Jemele Hill on Olympics, ESPN controversy
"Pose" star helps empower through tech
Training refugees in the culinary arts
Poll: Most Americans say LGBTQ discrimination still exists
Tracking Elsa as the tropical storm moves north
CBS New York chief weathercaster Lonnie Quinn has more on where Elsa is heading next.
