How to watch SpaceX launch the Inspiration4 mission with its all-civilian crew
An all-civilian crew braced for blastoff Wednesday evening atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket for the first privately funded, non-government trip to orbit the Earth. The three-day Inspiration4 mission is devoted to raising $200 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Billionaire Jared Isaacman, who chartered the mission, will be joined by Chris Sembroski, an aerospace engineer; Sian Proctor, an artist-educator who will become only the fourth Black woman to fly in space; and Hayley Arceneaux, a childhood cancer survivor who was treated at St. Jude and now works at the hospital. At age 29, Arceneaux will be the youngest American to fly in space.
Blastoff from historic pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center is targeted for 8:02 p.m. EDT, kicking off a 12-minute climb to a 360-mile-high orbit, 100 miles above the International Space Station. It's the highest anyone will have flown since the last shuttle mission to service the Hubble Space Telescope in 2009.
From that lofty perch, Isaacman and his Inspiration4 crewmates will enjoy unrivaled 360-degree views of Earth and deep space through a clear, custom-built dome, or cupola, in the nose of the capsule that has replaced the docking mechanism used for NASA flights to the space station.
The fully automated flight will mark SpaceX's 125th Falcon 9 launch, its 22nd so far this year and its fourth piloted Crew Dragon mission.
The capsule is equipped with a "full envelope" abort system to instantly propel the spacecraft away from a malfunctioning booster, resulting in an emergency splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean. SpaceX did not provide details about its crew rescue plans, but says adequate safeguards are in place.
Scott "Kidd" Poteet, an Inspiration4 mission director and former Air Force Thunderbirds pilot, said Isaacman and company are as prepared as any professional astronauts.
"This training has made them 100 percent prepared for any contingency that they're going to experience on orbit," he said.
"They have gone through six months of the same training that any NASA astronaut would" including centrifuge runs, rides in the fighter jets Isaacman flies as a hobby, months of classroom study and a 30-hour practice run in a Crew Dragon simulator.
Asked if anyone had any trepidation about riding a rocket to space, Isaacman said SpaceX founder Elon Musk gave the crew "his assurances that the entire leadership team is solely focused on this mission and is very confident. And that obviously inspires a lot of confidence for us as well. But no jitters, excited to get going."
Added Arceneaux: "Any jitters are the good kind."
While billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos made headlines earlier this summer when they spent a few minutes in weightlessness during up-and-down sub-orbital flights, the Inspiration4 crew will spend three days orbiting the Earth before returning to splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean Saturday night.
Isaacman said the flight marked an "inspiring" first step toward opening up the high frontier to civilian use.
"We set out from the start to deliver a very inspiring message, certainly what can be done up in space and the possibilities there, but also what we can accomplish here on Earth," he said.
That included "the largest fundraising effort in the history of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, acknowledging the real responsibilities we have here on Earth in order to earn the right to make progress up in space," he said. "And I feel like we're well on our way to achieving that objective."
The crew plans an in-flight event with patients at St. Jude and will carry out a battery of medical tests and experiments throughout the mission, including use of an ultrasound device to help measure headward fluid shifts caused by the onset of weightlessness.
Fluid shifts, interactions with the neuro-vestibular, or balance, system and other reactions trigger space motion sickness in about half the astronauts who fly in space, an uncomfortable malady that typically fades away after two to three days as the body adapts to the new environment.
"Space sickness is one of the interesting things that this mission is going to explore, just like all the NASA missions that have gone before," said Todd Ericson, a former Air Force test pilot who is helping manage the Inspiration4 mission for Isaacman.
"Each person reacts differently," he said. "Fighter pilots get as sick as non fighter pilots and vice versa. The medical team at SpaceX has a lot of experience in this area ... they've got a regimen in place to minimize that and then treat it if it actually gets severe."
How to watch SpaceX launch the Inspiration4 mission
- What: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the Inspiration4 mission with a civilian crew of four
- Date: Wednesday, September 15, 2021
- Time: First launch window at 8:02 p.m. ET
- Location: Launch complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida
- Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device
Meet the Inspiration4 crew
Hayley Arceneaux, the crew's medical officer, was treated for bone cancer at St. Jude when she was just 10 years old and is now a physician assistant at the hospital. At 29, she will become the youngest American to ever fly in orbit and the first person to fly in space with an implanted prothesis.
"I'm really honored to be representing kids with cancer and childhood cancer survivors," she said on the eve of launch. "Everyone in life has been dealt a certain hand, everyone's had to overcome something. And I hope that those who are in the process of overcoming something can can look to me and see the importance of holding on to hope, because I firmly believe that there are better days and you don't know what's around the corner."
Jared Isaacman dropped out of high school at age 16 and founded Shift4 Payments, a company that now processes payments for more than 200,000 restaurants and other retail outlets. In his spare time, he flies high-performance fighter jets in a fleet he owns that's used in part to train military pilots.
After deciding to mount a mission benefitting St. Jude, Isaacman chose Arceneaux to join him and set up an online contest to select two more crewmates. He kicked in $100 million of the charity drive's $200 million goal.
The winners were Sian Proctor, a 51-year-old science teacher, one-time NASA astronaut finalist, private pilot and artist; and Chris Sembroski, a Lockheed Martin aerospace engineer who was given his seat by a contest winner who declined to fly.
"There have been three Black female astronauts that have made it to space," Proctor said. "Knowing that I'm going to be the fourth means that I have this opportunity to ... inspire the next generation of women of color and girls of color and really get them to think about reaching for the stars."
Proctor plans to paint in space, "thinking about the fluids and the dynamics of watercolors and pulling paint from the palette and putting it on to the paper, but also pens and markers and really trying to show my students what that looks like and how that process is happening.
"I'm excited to see what not-so-great masterpiece that I will be making. It'll be a fun art experiment up there."
Sembroski is taking a ukulele to orbit, saying "I apologize for any ears that are listening intently. But I'll give it my best shot."
"It's going to be fun," he said. "It's like an extended camping trip, you know, you're in a camper van with some of your closest friends for three days."
But they will not be able to step outside their "camper" 360 miles above the Earth, and will face a "couple of unique challenges, you know, maintaining privacy here and there," he said of the capsule's lack of an enclosed bathroom.
He said the Inspiration4 crew got a few tips from NASA astronauts who have flown aboard the Crew Dragon, "and we'll let you know more about how successful they were when we come back."