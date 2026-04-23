Live Updates: Police respond to reported shooting at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge
Police are responding to reports of a shooting at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was "responding to the scene of a reported shooting at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge," but did not provide further information.
It was unclear how many victims or shooters there may be. CBS affiliate WAFB-TV, citing the Baton Rouge Police Department, reported two people were in critical condition.
Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said on social media he was "aware of the active shooter scene at the Mall of Louisiana" and urged people to avoid the area.
"Sharon and I are praying for those affected and are grateful for a quick response by our law enforcement officials," he said.