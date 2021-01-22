Live Updates: Senate to act on Cabinet nominees as Biden tackles economy

Live Updates: Senate to act on Cabinet nominees as Biden tackles economyget the free app
Washington — The Senate will be trying to move President Biden's Cabinet nominations through on Friday, with a vote by the full Senate to confirm General Lloyd Austin to be defense secretary, and a committee vote advancing Janet Yellen's nomination to be treasury secretary. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday that he hoped Yellen and Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken could also be confirmed by the full Senate this week.
Yellen and Austin, a four-star general who retired from military service just four years ago, testified at their confirmation hearings earlier this week. If confirmed, Austin will be the first Black man to lead the Pentagon.
Earlier this week, he referred to himself as a "general and a soldier" but said "I am prepared to serve now — as a civilian — fully acknowledging the importance of this distinction."
Yellen, at her Senate confirmation hearing, called for "big" action on the coronavirus pandemic and economic crisis.
"Economists don't always agree, but I think there is a consensus now: Without further action, we risk a longer, more painful recession now — and long-term scarring of the economy later," she told senators. So far, one nominee, the president's director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, has been confirmed.
Later in the day, Mr. Biden will be turning his attention to the economy with two executive orders: one will increase federal food aid and streamline the delivery of stimulus checks, and the second will direct the Office of Personnel Management to develop recommendations to increase the minimum wage for federal employees to $15 per hour.
Mr. Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan to Congress, but it's unclear whether it will garner enough Republican support to pass on a bipartisan basis, and it's possible a budgetary process known as reconciliation may have to be utilized to enact the legislation. Until Congress is able to pass another relief bill, it's considered by the Biden administration to be a stopgap measure to stabilize the economy.
Biden plans executive action to expand food stamps and and streamline stimulus checks
President Biden will sign an executive order on Friday to increase federal food assistance and streamline the delivery of stimulus checks, as the president attempts to stabilize the economy without congressional assistance amid the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr. Biden will ask the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow states to increase Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits — commonly known as food stamps — by 15%. Congress recently passed a $1 trillion relief bill that boosted the maximum SNAP benefit by 15%, but that did not help the 40% of SNAP recipients who were already at the maximum benefit.
Mr. Biden's order would tell the USDA to "consider issuing new guidance that would allow states to increase SNAP emergency allotments for those who need it most," according to a fact sheet provided by the White House, which would mean that an additional 12 million people get enhanced benefits.
The order would also increase Pandemic-EBT, an electronic debit card program for students who would have qualified for free or reduced-price meals at school. Mr. Biden is directing the USDA to "consider issuing new guidance increasing P-EBT benefits by approximately 15% to accurately reflect the costs of missing meals and make it easier for households to claim benefits." According to the White House, this could provide a family with three children an additional $100 in support per month.
Under the order, the USDA would also reassess the Thrifty Food Plan, the basis for determining SNAP benefits. According to the fact sheet from the White House, the plan "is out of date with the economic realities most struggling households face when trying to buy and prepare healthy food."
Congress poised for quick action on Biden's Pentagon nominee
The Democratic-controlled Congress has easily passed legislation required to confirm retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as President Joe Biden's secretary of defense, brushing aside concerns that his retirement occurred inside the seven-year window that safeguards civilian leadership of the military.
It would be the first measure to be signed into law by brand-new President Joe Biden.
The Senate sent the measure exempting Austin from the seven-year rule to Biden on Thursday after a 69-27 Senate tally that came moments after a comparably lopsided 326-78 House vote. The back-to-back votes put Austin in position to be confirmed as secretary by Friday.
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, confirmed that the confirmation vote on Austin would be conducted Friday.
Austin, a 41-year veteran of the Army, has promised to surround himself with qualified civilians and include them in policy decisions. He said he has spent nearly his entire life committed to the principle of civilian control over the military.
While the waiver is expected to be approved, the vote puts some Democrats in a position to look like they've flip-flopped. Many of them opposed a similar waiver in 2017 for Jim Mattis, former President Donald Trump's first secretary of defense.
Austin said he understands why some have questioned the wisdom of putting a recently retired general in charge of the Defense Department. Much of his focus this week, including in his remarks at his Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday, has been on persuading members of Congress that although he has been out of uniform for less than five years, he sees himself as a civilian, not a general.
Capitol Police reverse request that National Guard members guarding Capitol rest in parking garage
After spending days in the cold securing the U.S. Capitol following the deadly siege two weeks ago, citizen members of the National Guard were asked to leave the Capitol building and relocate to a nearby parking garage to rest during their shifts. The decision drew swift condemnation from lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who called the move "outrageous."
Several pressed to have it reversed.
And it was, late Thursday night.
The Guard issued a statement saying, "Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, Inauguration Task Force Commander confirms that troops are out of the garage and back into the Capitol building as authorized by the USCP (U.S. Capitol Police) Watch Commander and the troops will take their breaks near Emancipation Hall going forward."