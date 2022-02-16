NATO says Russian military buildup continues on Ukraine's "Unity Day"get the free app
Kyiv — Russia said Wednesday that more of its forces were pulling back from Ukraine's borders after military exercises. A day earlier, the U.S. and its NATO allies met Moscow's initial claims of a pullback with intense skepticism, but they made it clear that both sides intend to continue negotiating for a solution to the standoff between East and West, in which Ukraine is caught perilously in the middle.
President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the U.S. had yet to see any proof of Russia's claims that it was pulling some of the estimated 150,000 forces massed around Ukraine's northern, eastern and southern borders back to their bases. A Russian invasion, he said, "remains distinctly possible."
On Wednesday, before meeting U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Brussels, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said not only was there no evidence of a withdrawal, but "on the contrary, it appears that Russia continues their military build-up."
Amid the uncertainty over President Vladimir Putin's actions and intentions, people in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv were keeping calm. But they clearly felt vulnerable as Russia continued huge war games on the Black Sea and in neighboring Belarus, and as cyberattacks continued to derail government and financial websites in the country.
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky declared Wednesday "Unity Day'' — a bid to show strength in the face of Russian attempts to divide his nation, where a war has simmered against Russian-backed separatists in the east for eight years.
Follow the latest developments on the crisis in Ukraine below:
Russia welcomes (most of) Biden's remarks, says it's happy to keep talking
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday welcomed President Biden's willingness to continue negotiating, and in particular the American leader's nod to Russia's own concerns over NATO's eastward expansion.
"President Putin emphasizes our desire and readiness to enter into such negotiations, and it is probably positive that the U.S. President Biden also states his readiness to start such serious negotiations," Peskov told reporters.
He said there was probably "nothing reprehensible" for Russia in the remarks Mr. Biden delivered on Tuesday afternoon and said it was also welcome that the leader of "one of the largest countries in the world, one of the most powerful states, really thinks about the Russian people. This should impress us."
But Peskov said Russia "would prefer, however, not to listen to various threats about what will happen to us if we do something there [in Ukraine] that we are not going to do," referring to Mr. Biden's warning that Russia could still launch an invasion of its smaller neighbor - something the Kremlin has consistently denied any intention of doing.
In a reference to Russia's claims that Ukrainian forces regularly violate a tentative ceasefire agreement in the eastern Donbas region, where they've fought Russian-backed rebels for almost eight years, Peskov said it "would be even more impressive if the President of the United States also addressed the Ukrainian people and called on the Ukrainian people never to shoot at each other. That would be very cool."
Russia suggests NATO incapable of assessing its movements
As the U.S. and NATO cast serious doubt on Russia's claims to be pulling any significant forces out of border regions with Ukraine, Moscow claimed on Wednesday that it was the Western military alliance's own lack of capabilities leaving it uninformed of Russian troop movements.
"A certain, probably, handicap is present in NATO's system for assessing the state of affairs," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow on Wednesday.
"This, for sure, does not allow NATO representatives to soberly assess the situation," claimed Peskov. "There are problems in the system for assessing the situation."
The U.S. military and intelligence services have shared little in the way of direct evidence to contradict Russia's claims of troop and military hardware withdrawals, but private satellite company Maxar Technologies routinely releases satellite images showing Russian forces near Ukraine's borders.
The most recent Maxar images were released on Sunday, and the company said they showed a continuing buildup — and a more aggressive positioning — of Russian forces near Ukraine.
A U.S. official told CBS News senior national security correspondent David Martin on Monday that Russia had moved some long-range artillery and rocket launchers into firing position, threatening Ukraine, and that some Russian units had left assembly areas and were beginning to move into "attack positions."
"Day of Unity" in Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelensky declared Wednesday a "Day of Unity" in Ukraine. It was a bid to show his nation as strong and united in the face of Russian intimidation.
It got off to a relatively quiet start, with a handful of people gathering with flags in Kyiv's main Maidan square on the date that some anonymous Western officials had suggested Russia might launch an invasion.
Ukrainians who spoke to CBS News noted Moscow's claims of an initial pullback, but eight years after the Russian leader last sent troops across their border, annexing the Crimean Peninsula in the process, there was little faith in the Kremlin's remarks.
"I don't believe it," Kyiv resident Sasha Kunitska told CBS News. "Russia is aggression for our country, and I don't believe Russia… I have my emergency bag in my flat, and I'm ready to defend my country if it's needed."
Another resident of the capital, who only gave his first name, Maxim, said he hoped Russia was telling the truth, but he wasn't sure he could trust its leaders.
"I'm a father, so of course I want to protect my children," he told CBS News. "I have relatives in Russia and they want to divide us… It's two different countries, and I think that people in Ukraine want to live and have a better life."
U.S. critical of Russian de-escalation claims
