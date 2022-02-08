Suspect caught hours after man killed in shooting at a Washington Fred Meyer grocery store

Suspect caught hours after man killed in shooting at a Washington Fred Meyer grocery storeget the free app
At least one person was killed and another wounded in a shooting at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Richland, Washington Monday afternoon, police said. The suspect was captured hours later on an interstate northeast of Richland.
Officers responded at 11:04 a.m. local time after receiving reports that shots had been fired, Richland Police Commander Chris Lee said at a news conference. He said the gunman and slain victim had some sort of interaction before the shooting, but police were unaware of the content of the exchange.
Local schools were placed on non-critical lockdown during the police response.
A spokesperson for Kroger, the parent company of Fred Meyer, said the company is "deeply saddened by the incident."
"The entire Fred Meyer family offers our thoughts, prayers, and support to all affected individuals and families during this difficult time," the spokesperson said.
Suspect caught, on interstate
The alleged gunman was apprehended without incident on Interstate 90 between Sprague, Washington and Spokane, northeast of Richland, police in Richland said late Monday night.
They said Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, was to be brought back to the Richland area and booked on charges of first degree murder and first degree attempted murder.
They identified the slain victim as 38-year-old Justin Krumbah and said the wounded victim was in critical condition.
The Tri-City Herald reported that Krumbah was a customer at the store and the other victim is an employee.
Police confirm there are no additional victims
Richland Police Commander Chris Lee said that there are only two confirmed victims from the shooting. One is deceased and the other is in the hospital in critical condition.
Police say the suspect and the deceased victim, another White male, had an interaction in the store before the suspect opened fire. Officers are not aware what the substance of the exchange was, but Lee said the suspect has had previous interactions with law enforcement. Lee could not say whether the past interactions with police were firearm related.
The weapon used in the shooting was a handgun but police are not sure of the specific make and model.
The suspect is currently still at large with multiple units searching the areas surrounding the store. Police say residents are still encouraged to avoid the area, but believe he is not a "per-se" threat to the public
Washington State Police not currently assisting in search
As officers from the Richland Police Department continue to look for the Fred Meyer suspect, Washington State Patrol Public Information Officer Trooper Thorson confirmed to CBS News that state police are not actively involved in the search for the missing suspect "at this time."
State police are coordinating with local officers but are focused on assisting with traffic and road closures. The store and parking lot have been secured, but Wellsian Way, where the Fred Meyers is located, is still completely closed at this time.
Watch: Police provide update on the shooting
Richland Police Commander Chris Lee spoke briefly to the media on Monday to provide an update on the shooting. Watch the press conference below:
ATF has responded to the scene
Special agents with the Seattle division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the Fred Meyer shooting scene Monday afternoon, the bureau said on Twitter.
The bureau also retweeted images of the suspect released by local police, and urged anyone who recognized him to call the non-emergency dispatch line.
Police confirm they're "actively looking" for suspect
The Richland Police Department confirmed that officers are "actively looking" for the suspect, who they described as a "middle aged white male."
The department said in a statement that it's not clear if the suspect fled on foot or in a vehicle.