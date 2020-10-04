Sign Up For Newsletters
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
Trump COVID Updates
Election 2020
Presidential Debates
How Do I Vote In My State?
America's Right To Vote
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Live updates: Trump waves to supporters outside hospital
Recruiting for talent on the autism spectrum
Trump and Biden even in Ohio, Biden up in Pennsylvania: CBS poll
Climate science behind this year's wildfires and powerful storms
New York City looking to close some areas seeing coronavirus surge
O'Brien: Trump transfer of power "not something that's on the table"
1 dead, 2 injured when small plane crashes in New York City
California fires scorch more than 4 million acres, breaking record
October Surprises: Revelations and roadblocks to victory
2020 Elections
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
CBS News coverage of voting rights issues
How do I vote in my state in the 2020 election?
Battleground Tracker: Biden gains edge in Arizona, leads big in Minnesota
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
How Trump's COVID diagnosis affects the election
President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis has sent ripples through his reelection campaign and the campaign of opponent Joe Biden. Ed O'Keefe explores how it's affecting the presidential election.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue