Live Updates: Navy medic shoots 2 people, then is shot and killed on base in Maryland
A suspect was shot dead at an Army base in Maryland after a shooting at a nearby business park left two people critically injured, authorities said Tuesday. The U.S. Navy reported an "active shooter incident" at Fort Detrick and said the deceased suspect was a Navy medic.
The shooter went into a business, causing people inside to flee, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said at a Tuesday morning press conference. He said after that shooting the suspect drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick and was killed there. The first shooting happened at the Riverside Tech park, about 4 miles from Fort Detrick.
"We have two different scenes. All I can tell you is that we have confirmed there is only one shooter. The public is no longer at risk. Everyone is safe," Lando said.
Jeremy Mutschler, director of marketing for Nicolock Paving Stones, said that the shooting at the business park was near the company's Frederick location but not at the business itself.
"There was a shooting within the industrial park where the Nicolock facility is located, and a victim entered our property seeking help," Mutschler said. "Our team was able to assist them and called the authorities. We are pleased to report that all the Nicolock employees are safe."
Army says suspect was "neutralized within minutes"
In a statement Tuesday morning, the Army said that the suspect breached the Nalin Pond gate at Fort Detrick.
"The gunman was neutralized within minutes, and medical lifesaving procedures were initiated," the statement said. "The gunman was pronounced dead at the scene."
"Our number one priority is the safety of our people," said U.S. Army Garrison Fort Detrick Commander Col. Dexter Nunnally. "Our emergency responders are well trained for these types of situations and the fast response of our military police enabled us to contain this threat quickly."
Shooter was taken down on the base
Authorities said the 38-year-old male suspect was taken down on the Army base after shooting two adult males.
The Navy later said the shooter, a Navy Hospital Corpsman, was dead.