Watch Live: Closing arguments in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Prosecutors and defense lawyers in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse deliver closing arguments on Monday before the case goes to the jury. Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with killing two men and wounding a third in at a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020.
Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, said he went to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois, armed with an AR-15 style rifle, to help protect local businesses and provide first aid as protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake devolved into civil unrest.
He and his attorneys claim he was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz. "I didn't do anything wrong, I was defending myself," Rittenhouse testified last week.
But the prosecution has painted Rittenhouse as the aggressor in the streets that night. The burden of proof will be on prosecutors to prove the shootings were not justified.
Rittenhouse is charged with six counts, including first-degree intentional homicide. If convicted of the most serious charge, he would face life in prison. The judge has indicated he will also allow the jury to consider lesser charges.
Kenosha prepares for verdict
Kenosha has said it's prepared for potential unrest ahead of a verdict in the case. Governor Tony Evers said 500 National Guard members would be available if local law enforcement requested them.
CBS News spoke to Rittenhouse's mother, Wendy, who says her son only went there to help people. Watch more in the video below from "CBS Mornings."
How to watch closing arguments in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
- What: Closing arguments in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
- Date: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Time: Scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET
- Location: Kenosha County Courthouse — Kenosha, Wisconsin
What are the charges?
Count 1: First-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon
Count 2: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon
Count 3: First-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon
Count 4: Attempt first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon
Count 5: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon
Count 6: Possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18
If convicted of the intentional homicide charge, Rittenhouse would face life in prison.