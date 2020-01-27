Lakers vs. Clippers game postponed following Kobe Bryant's death

The NBA has postponed Tuesday's matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers following the death of Kobe Bryant. The game was originally scheduled for 10 p.m. Tuesday at Staples Center and will be rescheduled at a later date, the league said in a statement.

"The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday," the statement said.

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Both the Lakers and the Clippers play their home games at the Staples Center. Fans on Sunday gathered outside the venue, which was hosting the Grammy Awards at the time, to mourn the death of Bryant. Thousands of people in Bryant jerseys arrived at the arena, creating makeshift memorials to honor the five-time NBA champion's basketball legacy.

People gather outside Staples Center after the death of Laker legend Kobe Bryant, Sunday, January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Michael Owen Baker / AP

While no games were canceled Sunday, teams throughout the NBA paid tribute to Bryant by taking eight-second backcourt and 24-second shot clock violations on their opening possessions, representing the two numbers Bryant wore during his 20-season career with the Lakers.

The Lakers' next scheduled game is a Friday home contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. That game is still scheduled to go on as planned.