Helicopter crash kills Kobe Bryant and four others in Calabasas, California

Celebrating songwriter Allee Willis

Allee Willis grew up in Detroit and was raised on the sounds of Motown, though she never learned to play music. After recording an album in 1974, Willis turned her focus to songwriting, creating hits for such artists as Bonnie Raitt, Ray Charles, Sister Sledge, Cyndi Lauper, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Patti LaBelle (which won her a Grammy). She also earned a second Grammy, and a Tony Award nomination, for the Broadway musical "The Color Purple." Nancy Giles talked recently with Willis, who died last month at age 72.