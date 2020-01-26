Helicopter crash kills Kobe Bryant and four others in Calabasas, California
Kobe Bryant and four others were killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, officials said. The Federal Aviation Administration said a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed this morning under unknown circumstances near the city of Calabasas.
The Associated Press reported Bryant's 13-year old daughter Gianna also died in the crash, citing a source familiar with the case.
Bryant, the fourth-leading scorer in NBA history, retired in 2016 after spending 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers. In addition to his five titles, he was selected to the all-star team 18 times and earned an MVP award in 2008. He was a 12-time member of the all-defensive team and made the all-NBA team 15 times.
Shaquille O'Neal, Bryant's teammate on the Lakers, tweeted "there's no words" and that he is "crying right now." He also tweeted photos of the two of them together.
Former President Obama called Bryant a "legend on the court" in a tweet memorializing Bryant.
Mr. Obama is famous for his love of basketball, and Bryant visited him at the White House in 2015.
"What I took away is that they had run this campaign where what they stood for was connecting people," Bryant told Politico in 2017. "In sports, you get better by working in the gym. I wanted to know how he got better, from managing his schedule to what he reads. And because he gets sports, and we can talk about that, too, it makes it easier to have that connection."
At the Raptors-Spurs game, the Raptors let the shot clock run out for 24 seconds to honor Bryant, who wore number 24.
