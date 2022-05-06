How to watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby

How to watch the 2022 Kentucky Derbyget the free app
The Kentucky Derby is the next major sporting event to move a step closer to normalcy after two years of upheaval adjusting to COVID-19 restrictions. After fluctuating dates and crowds, Churchill Downs will welcome everybody without restrictions on Saturday — raising hopes of getting back to 150,000 or more fans beneath the Twin Spires.
Zandon was the morning-line favorite for the $3 million marquee event for 3-year-olds, drawing 3-1 odds Monday. As of early Friday afternoon, the winner of last month's Blue Grass at Keeneland in Lexington had 8-1 odds.
Epicenter, initially expected to be the Derby favorite, and Santa Anita Derby winner Taiba were the favored betting choices early Friday afternoon at 5-1 each. The odds will keep changing in the hours leading up to Saturday's 6:57 p.m. ET post time.
This year's race will happen without suspended Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, whom Churchill Downs suspended for two years following Medina Spirit's failed postrace drug test and eventual disqualification as the winner of last year's Derby.
If attendance and participation around Louisville and other major sporting events such as the Super Bowl, Final Four and Major League Baseball games are any indication, the atmosphere for the first jewel in horse racing's Triple Crown should have a pre-pandemic feel, though masks are optional.
The 2020 running was delayed until Labor Day weekend, then held without spectators. It returned to its familiar spring slot eight months later in 2021, but with limited capacity.
At the very least this year should feature the spectrum of women in big hats and fascinators and men in seersucker suits, sipping bourbon and mint juleps as cigar smoke wafts through the air.