Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies after suffering heart attack following a workout

Medina Spirit, the Kentucky Derby-winning horse that failed a drug test after the race, died after suffering a heart attack Monday at a Southern California racetrack, trainer Bob Baffert said. The trainer said Medina Spirit died following a workout at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.

Baffert attorney Craig Robertson initially confirmed the death to CBS News. The California Horse Racing Board said in a statement a necropsy would be performed at the University of California, Davis and a cause of death can't be determined until the examination and toxicology tests have been completed.

The 3-year-old colt died immediately after collapsing near the finish line on Santa Anita's main track Monday morning, the board said.

"My entire barn is devastated by this news," Baffert said in a statement. "Medina Spirit was a great champion, a member of our family who was loved by all, and we are deeply mourning his loss."

The colt won the Kentucky Derby in May, but the horse tested positive for the anti-inflammatory steroid betamethasone. Medina Spirit went on to a second-place finish in the Breeders' Cup Classic and third in the Preakness Stakes, but was banned from participating in the Belmont Stakes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.