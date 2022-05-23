Surgeon testifies Johnny Depp's hand injury was likely not from a thrown bottle

Mother arrested after her 6-year-old son found dead in car trunk

Manhattan D.A. opposes effort to dismiss charges against Trump Org.

Doctors baffled by severe hepatitis in kids as CDC confirms 180 cases

In these locations, gas costs more than the U.S. minimum wage

Active shooter incidents rose over 50% in 2021 compared to 2020

Madison Cawthorn under investigation by House Ethics subcommittee

Biden says U.S. would intervene militarily if China invades Taiwan

Couple fights off attacking bear with kitchen knife, gun inside home

Couple fights off attacking bear with kitchen knife, gun inside home

NYC to pay $7 million to man wrongfully convicted in 1996 killing

NYC to pay $7 million to man wrongfully convicted in 1996 killing

Madison Cawthorn under investigation by House Ethics subcommittee

Madison Cawthorn under investigation by House Ethics subcommittee

1 found dead, 3 injured on beach after falling down 300-foot cliff

1 found dead, 3 injured on beach after falling down 300-foot cliff

"43-year-old mystery" solved as remains in river ID'd as missing woman

"43-year-old mystery" solved as remains in river ID'd as missing woman

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On