Watch CBS News

Surfside condo collapse: one year later

A Florida judge approves a $1 billion settlement for the victims of the Surfside condo collapse a day before the U.S. marks one year since the tragedy. CBS Miami reporter Nicole Lauren joins CBS News Mornings with the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.