Tens of thousands join largely peaceful marches as Washington sees biggest crowds yet
Massive protests against police brutality nationwide capped a week that began in chaos but ended with largely peaceful expressions that organizers hope will sustain their movement.
Saturday's marches featured few reports of problems in scenes that were more often festive than tense. Authorities were not quick to release crowd size estimates, but it was clear tens of thousands of people — and perhaps hundreds of thousands — turned out nationally.
The largest U.S. demonstration appeared to be in Washington, where protesters flooded streets closed to traffic. On a hot, humid day, they gathered at the Capitol, on the National Mall and in neighborhoods. Some turned intersections into dance floors. Tents offered snacks and water.
Elsewhere, the backdrops included some of the nation's most famous landmarks. Peaceful marchers mingled with motorists as they crossed the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. Cars had been cleared from the Brooklyn Bridge as protesters streamed into Manhattan on a day that New York police relaxed enforcement of a curfew that has led to confrontations, foreshadowing an early end to the citywide curfew announced by Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday morning. They walked the boulevards of Hollywood and a Nashville, Tennessee, street famous for country music-themed bars and restaurants.
Atlanta lifts curfew
Atlanta on Saturday lifted its 8 p.m. curfew that had been put in place in response to ongoing protests. "The City of Atlanta will not have a curfew tonight, Saturday, June 6 through sunrise Sunday morning," the city said on Twitter.
The curfew was first enacted last weekend and began at 9 p.m. The curfew was moved up one hour on Friday and was initially set to run through the remainder of this weekend.