Live Updates: Report warned of "major structural damage" before Florida building collapse

Live Updates: Report warned of "major structural damage" before Florida building collapseget the free app
Around-the-clock search efforts are continuing Saturday morning at the site of a collapsed apartment building in Surfside, Florida. At least four people are dead and 159 are still unaccounted for a little more than two days after the condo tower came crashing down while people inside were sleeping.
Crews searched through the rubble overnight in hopes of finding any survivors. No one has been found in the rubble since Friday morning.
"All of our training tells us that for at least the first 72 hours there is a high likelihood of people that could be alive in there," said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue division chief Danny Cardeso.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is calling for a timely explanation of how this could have happened.
An engineering report from 2018 warned that the building had major structural worries, Mark Strassman reported for "CBS This Morning: Saturday." It is unclear if any of the issues in the report — from Morabito Consultants — caused the collapse, and it didn't warn of imminent danger, although it said repairs were needed.
Waterproofing failed under the pool deck and wasn't properly laid, so water didn't drain, the report said. "The failed waterproofing is causing major structural damage to the concrete structural slab below these areas. Failure to replaced the waterproofing in the near future will cause the extent of the concrete deterioration to expand exponentially," it said.
It also said there was "abundant cracking" in concrete columns, beams and walls in the parking garage.
Contributing: The Associated Press
Report warned of major damage before collapse
The condo building had "major structural damage" to a concrete structural slab below its pool deck that needed to be extensively repaired, according to a 2018 engineering report on the building. It said the waterproofing under the pool deck had failed and had been improperly laid flat instead of sloped, preventing water from draining off.
"The failed waterproofing is causing major structural damage to the concrete structural slab below these areas. Failure to replaced the waterproofing in the near future will cause the extent of the concrete deterioration to expand exponentially," the report said.
The firm recommended that the damaged slabs be replaced in what would be a major repair.
The report also uncovered "abundant cracking and spalling" of concrete columns, beams and walls in the parking garage. Some of the damage was minor, while other columns had exposed and deteriorating rebar. It also noted that many of the building's previous attempts to fix the columns and other damage with epoxy were marred by poor workmanship and were failing.
Beneath the pool deck "where the slab had been epoxy-injected, new cracks were radiating from the originally repaired cracks," the report said.
"She screamed. And then the phone went dead."
Family members of the missing are facing uncertainty as they wait for any word of their loved ones.
"I think I'm trying to brace myself for the worst and the best," said Ariana Hevia, whose mother is missing. "Just not knowing, that's the hard part."
Sergio lozano is looking for his parents.
"I was on the phone with her at 1:30. She called me up, and she said 'I think there's an earthquake.' And she looked out the balcony and the pool area had kind of sink-holed. And then the building started to shake and rattle, and then she screamed. And then the phone went dead."
Mayor says search and rescue team still has hope that they will find some of the missing alive
At a press briefing Friday night, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters that officials are still "full speed ahead" on search and rescue, noting that people have been discovered alive in rubble over a week beyond the date of the initial incident in other instances.
"We have hope because that's what our search and rescue team tells us, that they have hope," the mayor said. "They see opportunities, they see fissures that they could go in, they see places that they could break through. And as long as they can do that, as long as they have encouraging signs like the knocking sound that they've heard, then we will continue."