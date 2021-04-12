Live Updates: Testimony enters third week in Derek Chauvin trial

Live Updates: Testimony enters third week in Derek Chauvin trialget the free app
Testimony is entering its third week in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis officer charged in George Floyd's death, after medical experts and forensic pathologists testified last week about Floyd's cause of death.
How Floyd died has been a key point of contention at the trial. Prosecutors argue he died of oxygen deprivation under the weight of officers pinning him down during the fatal May 2020 arrest, while the defense argues the drugs he ingested combined with underlying heart disease caused a fatal heart arrhythmia.
On Friday, Hennepin County medical examiner Dr. Andrew Baker, who conducted Floyd's autopsy, testified that heart disease and drugs contributed to but didn't directly cause Floyd's death.
Baker's testimony came after three medical experts testified for the prosecution that Floyd died of oxygen deprivation — not drugs, as the defense has suggested.
Chauvin, who was seen in disturbing videos kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Chauvin has pleaded not guilty. The other three officers involved are charged with aiding and abetting, and are expected to be tried jointly in August.
Court is expected to resume at 9:30 a.m. local time (10:30 a.m. ET).
Medical examiner on cause of death
Hennepin County medical examiner Andrew Baker's autopsy report found that Floyd died of "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression." Baker's autopsy listed "other significant conditions" including "arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease; fentanyl intoxication; [and] recent methamphetamine use."
When asked in court Friday what he believed caused Floyd's death, Baker pointed to what he called "severe underlying heart disease" and said Floyd's heart already would require more oxygen than normal.
He said in the context of an altercation or restraint, adrenaline would ask the heart to beat faster and the heart would require more oxygen. He said the law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression "was just more than Mr. Floyd could take by virtue of those heart conditions."
On cross-examination, Baker said he believed both Floyd's heart disease and the drugs in his system "played some role" in Floyd's death.
He told defense attorney Eric Nelson he did not watch the widely viewed bystander video of Floyd's death before he conducted his autopsy.
"I don't want to go into autopsy with a preconceived notion that I already know what happened," Baker said. "That might tempt you to skip certain steps or not do certain things that might turn out to be relevant."
Baker said he did know that Floyd had died while being restrained by police and that pressure had been applied to his neck. He said, "I did see the video the entire world saw" after completing the autopsy but before releasing Floyd's body, meaning he still would have been able to access the body had he seen something on the video that prompted further examination.
Forensic pathologist: Law enforcement actions led to Floyd's death
The first witness to take the stand Friday was forensic pathologist Dr. Lindsey Thomas, who testified that Floyd would not have died that day if he hadn't been restrained by the police, and explained that she was able to rule out a heart arrhythmia or fentanyl overdose as case of death.
"The actions of the law enforcement officers resulted in Mr. Floyd's death — specifically, those actions were subdual, restraint and neck compression," Thomas said.
Thomas testified she was able to use the video of the fatal arrest to help her rule out other causes of death, including a heart arrhythmia and a fentanyl overdose, two causes the defense has suggested.
Thomas said someone who died of a heart arrhythmia would typically experience a sudden death. She described an example of someone shoveling snow, clutching their chest and falling over fairly quickly. But in Floyd's case, she said, "There was nothing sudden about this death."
She said she was also able to use the video to rule out a fentanyl overdose, during which someone would typically become sleepy and their breathing would gradually slow. Thomas said she "felt comfortable" ruling out both of those causes of death.
Thomas also testified that Floyd would not have died on May 25, 2020 if it weren't for the police restraint.
"There's no evidence to suggest he would have died that night, except for the interactions with law enforcement," Thomas said.
She said she believes a contributing factor to his cause of death was physiological stress, giving an example of the rush of adrenaline and increased heart rate someone experiences when they narrowly avoid a car crash. But rather than momentary stress, in Floyd's case, "this goes on for minute after minute after minute, for nine minutes, where you are terrified, and you can't... there's no recovery." But she added that physiological stress was not a direct cause of Floyd's death.
Police officials testified Chauvin violated policy, training
A series of Minneapolis police officials took the stand last week to testify that Chauvin violated department policy and didn't follow training. The most high-profile voice was Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, who condemned Chauvin's actions in his testimony April 5.
Arradondo said there was an "initial reasonableness in trying to just get [Floyd] under control" in the first few seconds of the May 25 encounter. But when Floyd had stopped resisting, and "clearly when Mr. Floyd was no longer responsive and even motionless, to continue to apply that level of force to a person prone out, hands cuffed behind their back — that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy," Arradondo said. "It's not part of our training and it's certainly not part of our ethics or values."