Derek Chauvin's defense says George Floyd yelled, "I ate too many drugs" while handcuffed on ground The defense attorney for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin may have planted a seed of doubt in jurors' minds as prosecutors present their case. The state is trying to prove that George Floyd died from Chauvin's knee on his neck, while the defense says Floyd's death was due to his drug use. Jamie Yuccas reports.