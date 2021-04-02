Live Updates: Fifth day of testimony in Derek Chauvin trial

Live Updates: Fifth day of testimony in Derek Chauvin trialget the free app
Prosecutors will continue to lay out their case Friday against Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd. On Thursday, Chauvin's police supervisor revealed new information about the moments after Floyd's death. The jury also heard emotional testimony from Floyd's girlfriend.
Chauvin, who was seen in disturbing videos kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He has pleaded not guilty.
Retired Minneapolis Police Sergeant David Pleoger testified Thursday that he called Chauvin after receiving a concerned call from a 911 dispatcher who had been watching the arrest on surveillance camera. Prosecutors played a portion of the supervisor's call in court, in which Chauvin is heard saying, "We had to hold a guy down. He was going crazy... wouldn't go in the back of the squad."
Pleoger said Chauvin didn't tell him on the call he had pressed his knee into Floyd's neck, only telling him later at the medical center where Floyd was pronounced dead.
Responding to questions from a prosecutor, Pleoger said the officers' restraint against Floyd "could have ended" once the man stopped resisting.
Earlier in the day, the jury heard from Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Batya Ross. She broke down in tears as she spoke about their relationship, saying they first met in August of 2017 at the Salvation Army where Floyd worked as a security guard. Ross described Floyd as a "mama's boy" who was devastated by his mother's death in 2018. She also described him as an active person who liked to lift weights and play sports.
Ross also described how they had both struggled with opioid drug use. She said they had each gotten addicted after being prescribed medication for chronic pain. Defense attorney Eric Nelson honed in on Floyd's drug use, asking Ross about an overdose he suffered in March 2020. Nelson also asked whether Floyd bought drugs from his friend Morries Hall, who was in the car with Floyd before his fatal arrest, including pills about a week before his death that Ross said had a strong stimulant effect. Ross said she suspected Floyd had bought the pills from Hall, but didn't know for sure.
After Ross stepped down, two paramedics took the stand, testifying about attempting to revive an unresponsive Floyd.
"He's a human being, and I was trying to give him a second chance at life," paramedic Derek Smith said.
Three other officers involved in the fatal arrest are charged with aiding and abetting, and will be tried jointly in August.
Key testimony from police supervisor
Derek Chauvin's former police supervisor testified Thursday that the restraint of George Floyd should have ended much sooner, rather than lasting more than nine minutes as seen on the disturbing videos. CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas has more of the day's most significant courtroom moments in the video below.
Recap of earlier testimony
Witnesses who were at the scene of George Floyd's fatal encounter with police testified Wednesday that they felt disbelief and guilt over his death. One man, Charles McMillian, broke down in tears as he watched the video and recounted his interaction with Floyd as officers tried to force him into a squad car.
Six witnesses took the stand on Tuesday. Four of them were minors at the time they witnessed the incident, including a 9-year-old girl who described what it was like to see George Floyd die while under Chauvin's knee.
The teen who filmed the widely-viewed cellphone video of the incident, Darnella Frazier, now 18, became emotional as she described seeing Floyd "suffering" and begging for his life.
"This was a cry for help, definitely," she said.
Another teenage witness who also videotaped the encounter said she could see that Floyd was "fighting to breathe" and that "time was running out, or that it had already."
The jury also heard from Donald Williams II, a bystander trained in mixed martial arts, who repeatedly yelled for for Chauvin to relieve pressure on Floyd's neck, and from firefighter and EMT Genevieve Hansen, who said police blocked her efforts to provide medical assistance.
Witnesses on Monday, the first day of testimony, included a 911 dispatcher who watched George Floyd's arrest unfold on surveillance video and called the police sergeant because "something wasn't right."
Opening statements focused on cause of death
During opening statements, prosecutors played the video showing former officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee against George Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds.
A key point of dispute in opening statements was how Floyd died. Prosecutors played the video of Floyd being pinned down, saying Chauvin used lethal force against a "defenseless" and handcuffed Floyd for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell said Floyd died of oxygen deprivation beneath the pressure of Chauvin's knee. But the defense argued Floyd died of a heart arrhythmia complicated by the fentanyl and methamphetamine he had ingested before his arrest.