Live Updates: U.S. reports over 73,000 new COVID-19 cases; Wisconsin faces "urgent crisis"
The United States has added more than 73,000 new cases to its total coronavirus case count as states nationwide continue to battle a fresh virus surge.
Wisconsin's governor said his state is facing an "urgent crisis."
"There's no way to sugarcoat it—we are facing an urgent crisis and there is an imminent risk to you, your family members, your friends, your neighbors, and the people you care about," said Governor Tony Evers.
More than 10,000 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 in his state, and over 5,200 new cases were reported on Tuesday.
Globally, more than 2 million cases were reported last week, according to the World Health Organization – an exponential increase in a short time not seen since the start of the pandemic. The European region was home to the largest chunk of new cases.
"Although the number of deaths is gradually increasing, the proportion of deaths to cases remains relatively low, compared to the early phase of the pandemic in the spring," the World Health Organization said.
Indoor dining banned in Chicago
Chicago restaurants will no longer provide indoor dining starting Friday, according to Governor JB Pritzker, who said the region's COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
"Region 11 is now averaging more than twice as many COVID-related hospital admissions per day as it was a month ago, with a positivity rate that has almost doubled since the beginning of October," said Pritzker, CBS Chicago reports. "So, starting on Friday the city, too, will begin operating under our resurgence metrics, with a closure of indoor restaurant and bar service and a restrained gathering cap limit of 25 people."
"We can't ignore what is happening around us – because without action, this could look worse than anything we saw in the spring. So please, no matter where you live, what your politics are, where you work or who you love: Illinois: mask up! And we'll get through this together."
Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady urged those who can afford it to consider eating at restaurants that offer outdoor dining in winter, or regularly get delivery or carryout from local restaurants.
Even without a ban on indoor dining, Arwady warned that "this is going to be a difficult winter for everybody," with people spending more time indoors, where the virus can spread more easily.
"I think the more that we can be serious about COVID, and think about also how we can support each other and support small businesses through the winter is going to be crucial," Arwady said.