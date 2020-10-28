2021 Boston Marathon postponed until at least the fall

The 2021 Boston Marathon has been postponed until at least the fall of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boston Athletic Association announced Wednesday. CBS Boston reports no official date for the 2021 race has been set yet.

"With fewer than six months until Patriots' Day and with road races prohibited until Phase 4 of the Massachusetts reopening plan, we are unable to host the Boston Marathon this coming April," B.A.A. CEO Tom Grilk said in a statement.

The B.A.A. been meeting with its "COVID-19 Medical & Event Operations Advisory Group" to figure out how to hold the next marathon.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

"By shifting our focus to a fall date, we can continue to work with stakeholders to adjust the in-person experience for runners and supporters alike. Prioritizing the safety of participants, volunteers, spectators, and community members, we continue to assess all elements of the race including a potential reduced field size or weekend date," Grilk said.

The B.A.A. said other details about registration for runners and the field size "will also be forthcoming."

"We know there will be many questions and we will look to address them in the coming months ahead," Grilk said.

This year's marathon was initially moved from April to September and then later canceled because of the pandemic.

The Boston Athletic Association said more than 16,000 runners finished the virtual 2020 race. They had ten days to cover 26.2 miles in one continuous run to earn their marathon medal and become an official finisher.

The Boston Marathon draws about 30,000 runners each year.