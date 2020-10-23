Live Updates: U.S. reports over 71,000 new coronavirus cases in one day, highest since July

Live Updates: U.S. reports over 71,000 new coronavirus cases in one day, highest since Julyget the free app
More than 71,600 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the U.S. on Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That's the fourth-highest number of new infections reported in the country in a single day during the pandemic – and the highest number reported since July.
As the nation sees a surge in cases and with flu season on the horizon, former Vice President Joe Biden warned of a "dark winter" coming and encouraged mask-wearing during the final presidential debate Thursday night. On the other side of the debate stage, President Trump continued to claim the virus was "going away" and the U.S. was "rounding the corner," which health experts have disputed.
First lady Melania Trump traveled with the president to Nashville, Tennessee, for the debate, marking her first public appearance since she was treated for COVID-19. Hours before the debate, one of the drugs given to Mr. Trump during his treatment for the disease received approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
Remdesivir is the first drug approved by the agency to treat COVID-19. It's not a cure and is only meant for hospital patients.
In Chicago, bars, restaurants and most businesses must close by 10 p.m. under a new order taking effect Friday to combat a surge in cases.
Kansas coronavirus positivity rate tops 20%
The coronavirus positivity rate in Kansas has topped 20%, among the highest in the country. The 14-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Kansas rose from 15.04% on October 7 to 20.64% on Wednesday, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.
The seven-day average for new cases was a record 757 on Wednesday, with many cases in rural parts of the state.
More than 90 of the state's 105 counties have opted out of Democratic Governor Laura Kelly's mask order. She plans to speak with House and Senate leadership to work toward a bipartisan mask requirement with more teeth.
The state's top public health official, Dr. Lee Norman, this month blamed the state's worsening numbers on residents' refusal to consistently follow public health guidelines for mask-wearing, social distancing and avoiding large public gatherings.
Some lawmakers have resisted imposing statewide restrictions, wanting the decisions left to local officials. Kelly says there will be legislative challenges, but the research is clear: Masks work.
New Jersey reports over 1,000 new cases for fifth straight day
New Jersey on Thursday reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row as the state battles a new rise of infections. Governor Phil Murphy said the statewide rate of transmission is now 1.17, which means each new case is leading to more than one other infection.
"We're advising all New Jerseyans to avoid any unnecessary interstate travel given the recent increases in numbers both here and in neighboring states," Murphy tweeted. "Crossing state lines for work, groceries, or worship is one thing – but otherwise, stay in New Jersey."
Hospitalizations are increasing in the state and more schools are delaying reopenings.
"This is not something we didn't expect. We expected a second wave to happen in the fall. But the question is how bad it gets. That means peak, and how quickly we get to that peak," said Dr. Shereef Elnahal, president and CEO of University Hospital, Newark, CBS New York reported.
Murphy said Thursday officials are seeing trouble with gatherings in private homes and urged people to follow CDC guidelines "and not gather in a private home with anyone outside your immediate family."