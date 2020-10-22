Live Updates: New COVID-19 cases reported worldwide reach new high

Live Updates: New COVID-19 cases reported worldwide reach new highget the free app
The number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States rose Wednesday for a third straight day, with more than 62,000 new cases reported, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.
Worldwide, more new cases were reported than ever before: over 443,000. That marks the fifth time in just over a week the global record for new cases was broken.
Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and the United Arab Emirates are among the nations recording record-breaking numbers of new infections.
In the U.S., rural hospitals are feeling the brunt of the fall surge. Wisconsin's governor announced the state has reported its highest single-day COVID-19 death toll, with 48 lives lost to the virus. A hospital overflow facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park has also accepted its first patient.
"We are thankful to have this facility available to Wisconsinites and our hospitals, but also saddened that this is where Wisconsin is at today," Governor Tony Evers said in a news release.
Belgian foreign minister in intensive care for COVID-19
Belgian Foreign Minister and former Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes has been hospitalized in intensive care with the coronavirus.
Wilmes, who was in charge when the first wave of infections hit the country this spring, now serves in the new government led by Alexander De Croo.
Elke Pattyn, a spokesperson at the Foreign Ministry, told The Associated Press that Wilmes is in a stable condition and conscious. She said her condition "is not worrying."
The 45-year-old Wilmes, who was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday evening, said last week she thought she got infected within her family circle.
Belgium, a country of 11.5 million inhabitants, has been severely hit by the coronavirus and is currently seeing a sharp rise in new cases. More than 10,000 people have died from coronavirus-related complications in Belgium.
UAE breaks single-day record for new cases
The United Arab Emirates has broken its single-day record for new coronavirus cases with 1,578 confirmed. The cases reported Thursday bring the country's total in the pandemic to over 120,700, including 470 deaths.
Despite an uptick in infections in recent weeks, authorities have pushed ahead with reopening the country.
Schools are back in session and Dubai, the region's air travel hub, is welcoming back tourists. Earlier this week, authorities in Dubai allowed weddings and other major social events to resume under strict health conditions.
Slovenia and Croatia set new case records
Slovenia's confirmed coronavirus cases have soared to another daily record of 1,663, and the country has reported the deaths of five more people with COVID-19. Neighboring Croatia also set a new daily record on Thursday with 1,563 new cases and 13 deaths, most of them in the capital, Zagreb.
Authorities in both countries have warned that if the infection rates continue to climb at their current pace, hospitals could run out of unoccupied beds.
Several general hospitals in Croatia have already been turned into facilities treating only COVID-19 patients and are preparing tents to accommodate more people.
Confirmed infections now constitute over 25% of all virus tests in Slovenia, well above the 5% threshold recommended by the World Health Organization.
Health officials have called on the Slovenian government to introduce stricter measures to combat the virus spread, including a complete lockdown of the small Alpine state of 2 million people.