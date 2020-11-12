Watch Live: Officials across U.S. give COVID-19 updates after 144,000 new cases reported

Watch Live: Officials across U.S. give COVID-19 updates after 144,000 new cases reportedget the free app
The United States set a record for new COVID-19 cases for a second consecutive day, reporting more than 144,000 new cases on Wednesday — up from 136,000 reported the day before.
Boosted restrictions are rolling out across the country, with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo among the latest officials to announce new measures aimed at curbing a new rise in infections. Starting Friday, all bars and restaurants in the state must close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. They can still do takeout and delivery overnight, but without alcohol.
In 45 states, daily reported cases are climbing, while deaths per day are rising in 39 states.
CBSN is monitoring for COVID-19 briefings and press conferences from doctors, governors, mayors and other officials. This blog will be updated with events we are streaming live.
Note: Streaming plans are subject to change.
Health board in Pennsylvania county to consider 100% virtual learning
The Montgomery County Board of Health in Pennsylvania is holding a special meeting Thursday via Zoom. They will consider an order to move schools to 100% virtual instruction for two weeks starting November 23.
