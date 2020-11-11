Live

Watch CBSN Live
live updates

Watch Live: Officials across U.S. give COVID-19 updates as new cases hit all-time high

get the free app
  • link copied

/ CBS NEWS

CBSN
CBSN Live

The United States set a record for new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday for the fourth time in a week, reporting more than 136,000 new cases – the highest in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

Governors and officials have announced new restrictions and are urging people to take the battle against the virus seriously as infections continue to spike nationwide.

On Tuesday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced restrictions that limit gatherings and target situations where young people congregate. "I have to be absolutely candid in Minnesota — we are in the midst of a significant surge in coronavirus cases," Walz said.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said much of the state is seeing the worst surge since the pandemic started. And Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers gave an unusual prime-time address, advising people to stay home and calling on businesses to expand work-from-home options. 

CBSN is monitoring for COVID-19 briefings and press conference from governors, mayors and other officials – This blog will be updated with events we are streaming live. 

 

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center gives update

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center is giving a COVID-19 preparedness update Wednesday at a press conference. It was scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch it live on CBSN Pittsburgh:

CBSN Pittsburgh Live


View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue