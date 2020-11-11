Watch Live: Officials across U.S. give COVID-19 updates as new cases hit all-time high

Watch Live: Officials across U.S. give COVID-19 updates as new cases hit all-time highget the free app
The United States set a record for new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday for the fourth time in a week, reporting more than 136,000 new cases – the highest in a single day since the start of the pandemic.
Governors and officials have announced new restrictions and are urging people to take the battle against the virus seriously as infections continue to spike nationwide.
On Tuesday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced restrictions that limit gatherings and target situations where young people congregate. "I have to be absolutely candid in Minnesota — we are in the midst of a significant surge in coronavirus cases," Walz said.
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said much of the state is seeing the worst surge since the pandemic started. And Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers gave an unusual prime-time address, advising people to stay home and calling on businesses to expand work-from-home options.
