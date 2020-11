Biden COVID-19 advisory board member Dr. Celine Gounder on surge in cases The U.S. reported more than 144,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the latest record high. Dr. Celine Grounder is on President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 advisory board and is an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Bellevue Hospital. She joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the latest daily record highs and efforts that can be taken to slow the virus' spread.