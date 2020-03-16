Coronavirus updates: Pandemic shutdowns spread across U.S. as death toll nears 70

Coronavirus updates: Pandemic shutdowns spread across U.S. as death toll nears 70Download the free app
If last week was one of realization, this one looks set to be one of reality biting. Millions of Americans' daily lives have already been disrupted, and millions more are about to be altered by the fast-evolving coronavirus response from local, state and federal authorities. Several of the biggest cities in the U.S. have decided to close schools, theaters, bars and restaurants except for take-out service, and the list is growing.
The federal government denies a rumor spreading online that the entire country is facing a two-week quarantine, but Anthony Faucci, the veteran epidemiologist helping craft the Trump administration's response to the pandemic has made it clear all options remain "on the table."
More than 3,700 people have tested positive for the new COVID-19 disease in the U.S. and at least 69 have died. Globally, the death toll was just over 6,500 on Monday, with the weekend seeing an alarming spike in fatalities in three European nations grappling with aggressive outbreaks. While more than 169,000 people have caught the virus around the world, almost half have already recovered, and the vast majority of cases remain mild.
The need to shield older people and those with weakened immune systems from the disease has driven a global movement — promoted by disease experts and officials everywhere — for people to practice "social distancing." The message is simple: The more we avoid mixing with others, the more we can slow the spread of the virus and give scientists time to develop weapons against it and ease the burden on hospitals.
In addition to the toll on human health, it's clear the disease will have a lasting impact on the global economy. The Earth's atmosphere might be breathing a sigh of relief as thousands of carbon-belching commercial aircraft sit unused amid widening international travel bans and a staggering lack of demand. But with some of the world's biggest airlines cutting well over half their workforces indefinitely, the aviation industry may be the most dramatic example of how the pandemic is battering business.
In a bid to shore up confidence in flailing stock markets, the world's biggest central banks, led by the U.S. Federal Reserve, slashed interest rates over the weekend and announced significant infusions of cash. But those steps have failed to stop the sell-off: Shares plummeted as trading resumed Monday in Asia and Europe, and U.S. futures prices weren't looking any better.
Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for detailed information on coronavirus treatment and prevention.
White House to screen anyone who enters in bid to shield Trump and staff
The White House has put in place new measures to protect President Donald Trump and his staff during the coronavirus outbreak. Starting Monday, the White House will take the temperature of anyone entering the complex, from visitors to members of the press corps.
The new measures expand on screenings the White House began Saturday for anyone who will get close to Mr. Trump or Vice President Mike Pence.
-Associated Press
Los Angeles joins other major cities closing some non-essential businesses
Los Angeles has joined the growing list of major U.S. cities to order the closure of bars, nightclubs, entertainment venues and other non-essential businesses in a bid to stem the spread of the COVID-19 disease. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced late Sunday that, as in New York City and Chicago, grocery stores would remain open and restaurants could continue to sell food for takeout and delivery.
The closures in Chicago were part of state-wide measures in Illinois, which have also been implemented in Ohio, Massachusetts and Washington state.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that all schools in New York City's public school system, the country's largest, would be closed starting this week. The city's mayor, Bill de Blasio, said they would reopen April 20 at the earliest.
-CBS/AP
Brothers' hand sanitizer profits plan squashed
Thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer and packs of antibacterial wipes and medical masks have been donated after a failed attempt by two Tennessee brothers to resell them for huge profits profit during the coronavirus outbreak.
Boxes were taken Sunday from a storage unit and the home of Matt Colvin of Hixson, Tennessee, news outlets reported. The items, including 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer, were donated to a local church and some supplies will head to Kentucky, where Colvin had cleared store shelves.
Colvin and his brother, Noah Colvin, had cleared store shelves of the items before online retailer Amazon stopped their sales and the state attorney general sent a cease-and-desist letter.
The purchases were first featured in a story in a story in The New York Times that reported the brothers drove to stores scooping up supplies around Chattanooga, Tennessee, on March 1, the day after the first U.S. coronavirus death was announced.
- The Associated Press
Lindsey Graham says he tested negative for coronavirus
Senator Lindsey Graham announced Sunday on Twitter his test for coronavirus came back negative.
"I'm very grateful and like everyone else will follow the best practices to stay negative," the senator added.
Oklahoma and Maine declare states of emergency
Both Oklahoma and Maine declared states of emergency Sunday amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Oklahoma reported its eighth confirmed case of the coronavirus, according to a statement from Governor Kevin Stitt.
Maine Governor Janet Mills advised in a press conference Sunday that all hospitals should halt elective surgeries, according to CBS affiliate WABI. Mills also recommended closing all schools in the state.
Las Vegas casinos shut down
Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts International said Sunday they are temporarily closing their casinos in Las Vegas.
Wynn operates the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore, and expects the closure to last at least two weeks beginning Tuesday. It said it would pay full-time workers during that time.
MGM runs several casinos, including the Bellagio, Mandalay Bay and Mirage, and said it would suspend operations "until further notice."
"Despite our commitment to dedicating additional resources for cleaning and promoting good health, while making difficult decisions to close certain aspects of our operations, it is now apparent that this is a public health crisis that requires major collective action if we are to slow its progression," said MGM CEO Jim Murren. "Accordingly, we will close all of our Las Vegas properties as of Tuesday, March 17th, for the good of our employees, guests and communities."