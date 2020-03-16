Kentucky to postpone primary in response to coronavirus

Kentucky became the third state to postpone its Democratic primaries in response to the coronavirus.

So far, Louisiana, Georgia, and Kentucky have officially postponed the Democratic primaries, and the Ohio governor announced on Monday he has recommended its in-person primary voting move from Tuesday to June 2.

Democratic Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement at a press conference on Monday afternoon calling it a "necessary step." Originally, the state's primaries were scheduled for May 19.

"We don't want people out there trying to create gatherings where the virus could spread," Beshear said.

The move comes at the recommendation of GOP Secretary of State Michael Adams who hand-delivered a letter making the request to the governor Monday afternoon.

"I hereby recommend that you declare by executive order that all Kentucky elections scheduled for May 19, 2020 - including the Democratic and Republican primary elections, special elections and local option elections - shall be delayed by thirty-five (35) days, and that such elections shall take place on June 23, 2020," wrote Adams.

Kentucky announced its first fatality from the coronavirus Monday morning and has confirmed 22 positive cases.

Meanwhile, four states are scheduled to hold primaries on Tuesday, March 17, including Illinois, Florida, Arizona and Ohio. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has already called for a delay in in-person voting to June 2, but he does not have the authority to move it, so a group is filing a lawsuit to ask a judge to move it.

Louisiana will be moving its April 4 primary to June 20, and Georgia is postponing its March 24 in-person primary to May 19.

By postponing their primaries to late June, Louisiana and Kentucky risk losing some of their delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee in July. The Democratic Party's rules state that all primaries or caucuses must take place before June 9 and all delegates must be elected by June 20.