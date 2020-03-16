Feds investigating possible cyber attack at HHS amid coronavirus pandemic

Federal authorities are investigating a possible cyber attack on Health and Human Services networks, as the agency puts its energy into addressing the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, the National Security Council acknowledged a cyber incident and said HHS networks are operating normally now.

"We are aware of a cyber incident related to the Health and Human Services computer networks and the federal government is investigating this incident thoroughly," NSC spokesman John Ullyot said. "HHS and federal government cybersecurity professionals are continuously monitoring and taking appropriate actions to secure our federal networks. HHS and federal networks are functioning normally at this time."

It's not yet clear what the intent of the cyber attack was and what its effects were.

HHS is closely involved in the administration's efforts to address the coronavirus crisis, as the number of confirmed cases continue to climb and as more and more states order the shuttering of restaurants, bars and other businesses to slow the spread of the virus. Vice President Mike Pence said the administration will announce more broad recommendations on any closures Monday.

President Trump tried to reassure the nation in a news conference Sunday afternoon that his administration is on top of the crisis, and tweeted that everyone is "so well unified."

"Everybody is so well unified and working so hard," the president tweeted Monday morning. "It is a beautiful thing to see. They love our great Country. We will end up being stronger than ever before!"

