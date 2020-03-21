Coronavirus updates: Millions of Americans are being told to stay home in fight against COVID-19

Coronavirus updates: Millions of Americans are being told to stay home in fight against COVID-19Download the free app
Millions of Americans are facing a new normal this weekend as they are living under – or preparing for – orders to stay home. The sweeping measures are part of an intense fight unfolding worldwide against the coronavirus outbreak.
California residents have been ordered to remain in their homes as much as possible, barring some essential exceptions. New York and Illinois followed suit, with similar orders going into effect this weekend. The Connecticut governor is also directing residents to stay home and non-essential businesses to prohibit in-person operations if they can, starting Monday.
There have been more than 278,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide. More than 11,500 people have died, and more than 89,000 have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University.
There have been more than 19,000 confirmed cases in the United States and 260 people have died.
Jordan goes on virus lockdown
Air raid sirens echoed across Jordan's capital on Saturday to mark the start of a three-day curfew, the latest mass lockdown in the Middle East aimed at containing the coronavirus. Jordan has ordered all shops to close and all people to stay off the streets until at least Tuesday, when it plans to announce specific times for shopping. Anyone caught violating the curfew faces up to one year in prison.
Several countries in the Middle East have closed schools, universities and nonessential businesses. Many are threatening fines or jail time to those caught violating the decrees.
Egypt announced that all museums and archaeological sites, including the famed pyramids at Giza, would be closed from Monday until the end of March. Mostafa Waziri, head of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said authorities would sterilize all sites during the closure.
Three inmates test positive at Georgia prison
The Georgia Department of Corrections announced Friday night that three inmates that were housed at Lee State Prison have tested positive for coronavirus.
One inmate was hospitalized on March 15, and the other two were hospitalized a day later, the department said in a press release. All had flu-like symptoms at the time, and they remain hospitalized.
There are three other inmates at Lee State who are under observation for showing flu-like symptoms, the department added.
"Measures have been taken to screen and quarantine the entire inmate population at that facility," it said in the release, adding that all staff are being screened prior to entry. Currently, no staff members have shown signs of flu or COVID-19, according to the release.
NYSE boss sold his own stock ahead of coronavirus market meltdown
The CEO of the Intercontinental Exchange, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, sold millions of dollars worth of the parent company's shares in late February just days before the first reported death from the novel coronavirus in the U.S. The transaction also came as financial markets were starting to tumble as the devastating economic impact of the outbreak was becoming clear.
Jeffrey Sprecher, who is the husband of Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, on February 26 sold $3.5 million in shares of ICE, as the exchange is called, at an average price of $93.42 each, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Since then, ICE shares have plunged nearly 25% amid a broader downdraft in stocks.
Sprecher and Loeffler also sold $15.3 million worth of ICE shares on March 11, at an average price of around $87, SEC filings show.
Pelosi says McConnell's proposal for "phase 3" of relief bill a "non-starter"
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter Friday evening that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's proposal for "phase 3" of an emergency coronavirus relief bill is a "non-starter."
"As you know, Senator McConnell has released his proposal for a third coronavirus response package, which is not at all pro-worker and puts corporations ahead of working people," Pelosi wrote. "As written, it is a non-starter."
As it stands, the proposed bill includes rebates of $1,200 for most individuals who reported less than $75,000 on their 2018 tax returns, or $2,400 per couple who filed their taxes jointly and made less than $150,000. McConnell said Thursday that the package aims to hit "four pillars": relief for small businesses, cash assistance for taxpayers, loans to businesses in major industries and resources to combat the virus.
Pelosi said that to be acceptable, the bill must rebuild health care infrastructure and secure more resources for testing and treatment, as well as "increase Unemployment Insurance and Medicaid, help small businesses survive, expand paid sick and family leave and put money directly into the hands of those who need it most."