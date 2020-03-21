Watch live: Coronavirus Task Force members give updates on COVID-19 response

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force, charged with leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, are holding a briefing on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. President Trump announced travel restrictions on the southern border in a briefing on Friday.

Meanwhile, at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue, senators are working to craft an economic stimulus package that will likely cost upward of $1 trillion and may include direct cash rebates to many Americans. A Republican leadership aide told CBS News late Friday that the bipartisan groups of senators working on the legislation "have made significant progress and will continue to work through the night." Lawmakers are expected to continue negotiations on Saturday.

There have been more than 19,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States and 260 people have died.

During the task force briefing on Friday, reporters asked about the possibility that a malaria drug could be used to treat coronavirus. Evidence that the drug will work as an effective treatment for COVID-19 is "anecdotal" and needs more research, leading infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said, after President Trump expressed optimism that the drug could provide a solution.

