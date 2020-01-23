China coronavirus outbreak: Authorities are locking down cities in an unprecedented bid to contain the virus

Separated family's emotional return to U.S.

Several separated family members returned to the U.S. today after being illegally deported in 2017 and 2018. A federal judge ruled the families could be reunited and continue to seek asylum. First on CBS News, immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez spoke to three of those parents as they stepped off the plane in Los Angeles. He joined CBSN with more on the reunions and what's next for their cases.